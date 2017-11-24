Ottawa will be anything but boring this weekend. We’ll be surprised if this city even sleeps! Between the CFL Grey Cup, the most anticipated craft shows of the season, photos with Santa for your pets, and a local Black Friday sale that involves craft beer – there are so many things to get out and enjoy this weekend.

Grey Cup Festival

The Grey Cup has arrived in Ottawa and it’s not just a football game this year – it’s the 105th Grey Cup Festival! With events all over the city all weekend long, even if you don’t have a ticket to the game itself, there is definitely something for everyone to attend or participate in. With family fun zones, a pop-up Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, parties at The Shaw Centre, and so much more, there’s no way we could have listed them all! So we’ve highlighted a few of the bigger events for you here, but visit the 105th Grey Cup Festival’s Website for more details.

The RNation Party on Friday from Noon-2am

Concert Series Featuring Trooper and April Wine on Saturday from 6pm-11pm

Tailgating, followed by The Grey Cup on Sunday at 6pm – featuring Shania Twain at halftime!

Local Holiday Craft Markets

The most anticipated craft markets of the season are happening this weekend including the 9th Annual Idle Hands Art, Craft & Vintage Sale taking place at St. Anthony’s Banquet Hall on Sunday, and Freewheeling Craft’s Holi-yay Market taking place at Makerspace North on both Saturday and Sunday. If you have never been to a local indie craft market in Ottawa, or you haven’t had a chance to get out to any of them yet this season, you need to visit at least one of these two – you won’t regret it. Plus, you’ll probably find some awesome local gifts for those lucky people on your list!

Photos with Santa

Have your kids outgrown Santa? No kids at all? Dress your fur-baby in their best and take them to get their photo taken with Santa Claus this weekend! Select Pet Valu, Global Pet Foods, and Critter Jungle locations across the city will have set-ups, photographers and of course, Santa himself in-store so your precious pup or other pet can finally have their picture taken with Santa. Christmas card ideas anyone? A few participating locations are:

Black Friday

Finally a Black Friday sale we can support! Local craft brewery, Kichesippi Beer is having their 2nd Annual Black Friday Sale starting at 10am on Thursday November 23rd, until 6pm on Saturday November 25th. Stock up with 12 tall cans for $27 or 6 for $15 for the Sens games on both Friday and Saturday night, and for the Grey Cup on Sunday. You’re welcome.