We hope everyone had a lovely week (you know, with Valentine’s and all), but it’s finally Friday and we couldn’t be more excited! It’s a long weekend for many of us as the provincial Family Day holiday falls on Monday February 19th, so we’ve rounded up a variety of events and activities happening around the city this weekend for you to check out with your friends and family.

Winter Brewfest

Winter Brewfest is back for another year at Lansdowne Park! Previously held in the Horticultural Building, the event has grown next door to the larger Aberdeen Pavilion this year. This indoor, winter-friendly event is for local craft beer lovers of all styles, featuring nearly 50 craft breweries and more than 100 beers on tap. Don’t believe us? Check out the list of beers that will be available this weekend. We highly recommend you grab your tickets before you go as previous years have sold out – but it’s absolutely worth it and continuously one of our favourite events of the year. Craft beer, beats and bites…and you can’t beat the atmosphere of the historical Aberdeen Pavilion. For more details and to get your tickets, visit brewfest.ca.

Family Fun

It wouldn’t truly be Family Day Weekend without some family fun, right?! Here’s a list of free (or almost free) family friendly events taking part across the capital this weekend:

In The Neighbourhood

The Hintonburg Public House on Wellington St. West is offering Family Day Board Games all weekend long (bring your own or try one of theirs!) Additionally, they’ll be hosting a Trivia Night on Sunday starting at 9pm where the pay-to-play fee of $5 per person will be donated to the local Parkdale Food Centre.

The House of Targ on Bank Street is offering free play on their 25 classic arcade games from 11am-8pm on Family Day Monday. Never been to House of Targ?! We highly encourage you to check it out.

We hope everyone has a fun-filled Family Day weekend!