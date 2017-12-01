Christmas Tree Lighting

Didn’t make it to the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday night at the Canadian Museum of History? Don’t worry! Lansdowne is having it’s Christmas Tree Lighting Event on Friday December 1st from 5:30pm-8:30pm right outside of the historic Aberdeen Pavilion Enjoy music from the Moonfruits, outdoor fire-pits, holiday drinks and Santa Claus – and best of all it’s free!

Upper Canada Village – Alight At Night

Can’t get enough of the beautiful glow of Christmas lights and holiday decorations? Then you need to check out Upper Canada Village’s Alight at Night which opens this weekend! With more than one million lights, carolers, horse drawn wagon rides, and so much more throughout this historical village, it’s an experience you won’t forget.

Christmas With The Alpacas

Have these alpaca’s appeared in your Facebook feed recently? Local alpaca farm, Wilhaven Ridge Alpacas is hosting its first of three Christmas With The Alpacas Saturdays this weekend. Find lovely gifts made of alpaca wool, sip hot apple cider, pick-up some homemade preserves, fresh garlic and of course, visit with the alpacas! On from 10am-4pm this Saturday, December 2nd.

Christmas Market

With less than a month left until Christmas and Hanukkah, your shopping days are numbered! Take advantage of one of the last large craft markets of the season with the Canadian Museum of History’s Christmas Market, taking place Thursday through Sunday this weekend. Find tonnes of unique, handcrafted goodies and gifts, and feel good about shopping local.

Turn Up The Quiet

Not ready to holiday shop yet? Already have it all (or mostly) done? Need some quiet time before the Christmas business really kicks in? Diana Krall is performing on Saturday evening at the National Arts Centre, featuring her new album, Turn Up The Quiet. There were still some tickets left last we checked, but not many, so act fast!