Did you make it to the grand opening of Winterlude 2018 last weekend?! Don’t worry if you didn’t, there is so much going on this weekend – plus the weather is going to be perfect for it! Not so warm that the ice melts, but not so cold that you don’t want to leave the warmth of your living room.

Winterlude 2018

Grab your skates, boots, hats, mittens and cash (for Beavertails of course) for some time at Winterlude this weekend. Catch the infamous Canadian Ice-Carvers’ Society Ice Carving Championship on Saturday from 11am to 1pm at Confederation Park, view the beautiful Ice Sculptures anytime between 8am and 11pm in the Crystal Garden at Confederation Park, witness an Ice Dragon Boat Race on the Rideau Canal and so much more!

Much of Winterlude is free of charge, and represents a unique part of the National Capital’s history, and culture. You’ll find an interesting mix of both traditional Canadian winter events and new developments (like free Winterlude Yoga inside the Horticultural Building on Sunday morning!) With this weekend being the middle of the festival – we highly encourage you to get out and enjoy the festivities while they’re in full swing. For more details about specific events, venues and more, visit the official website.

TD Ottawa Winter Jazz Festival

Often taking place at the same time as Winterlude every year, the TD Ottawa Winter Jazz Festival has returned for another season! Featuring a diverse lineup of classical and modern jazz, funk, avant-garde and so much more. For more information about tickets, showtimes and venues visit ottawajazzfestival.com.

Big Love Freewheeling Craft Market

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been in local craft market withdrawal since just after Christmas…Well good news is Freewheeling Craft is back at Makerspace North this Friday and Saturday for their Big Love Craft Market! There will be a Friday night market from 6pm-9:30pm featuring over 40 local vendors, live music, treats and more! Then the local craft finding continues on Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Help them spread the local handmade love for Valentine’s Day! Visit the Facebook page for more details.