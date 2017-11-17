Looking for something to do this weekend? Curious about what’s happening in the National Capital Region? You’ve landed in the right place! Welcome to our Weekend Preview, where we give you a brief and informative look ahead at some of the uniquely local events happening throughout the city in the upcoming days. Stop finding yourself at home, wishing you’d gone out and done something, or experienced something new. Check out some of these events this weekend!

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout I’m telling you why…

Santa Claus Parades

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend and will be participating in Ottawa’s three largest Santa Parades alongside many local organizations and businesses. Catch him at one (or all three!) parades before he returns to the North Pole briefly before making his rounds on the 25th of December.

The 48th Annual Help Santa Toy Parade takes place on Saturday November 18th, starting downtown at City Hall on Laurier Avenue at 11am, where it will travel down Bank Street and finish at Lansdowne. Ottawa Fire Fighters will be collecting new toys and cash donations along the route that day in an effort to help the less fortunate children in the region.

Later that evening, you will find Santa in Barrhaven where festive lights will glow and music will fill the neighbourhood as the parade travels down Strandherd Drive, starting at 5:30pm. Visit their website and view the route!

After dreams of sugarplums have danced in your head and you’ve awoken on Sunday from the coziness of your bed, you will find Santa in Kanata, commencing his parade at 1:30pm! Visit their Facebook Event for more details .

Ottawa Comiccon Holiday Edition

If craft markets aren’t your thing, but you love to get out and explore all of the festive happenings, you definitely want to check out the unique Christmas shopping experience at Ottawa Comiccon’s Holiday Edition. Taking place at the EY Centre during the day on both Saturday and Sunday, best of all – it’s free admission! Follow us in merry measure, where you are sure to find that nerdy yule tide treasure…

Ottawa Tea & Chocolate Festival

While not a specifically seasonal Christmas event, we’re certain you’ll find gifts and treats for the holidays here! The Ottawa Tea & Chocolate Festival is holding its first ever event this weekend at the Nepean Sportsplex, featuring a variety of local businesses including Hummingbird Chocolate, Jojo Coco, and World of Tea – just to name a few. There will also be speakers and events including authentic Japanese Tea Ceremonies.

Sports, of course!

While we’re disappointed that the Ottawa Redblacks didn’t make it to the Grey Cup, you can watch the Senators play the Arizona Coyotes at home in Kanata on Saturday at 2pm.