The last weekend of February has arrived and although Valentine’s Day has come and gone, it seems like a little bit love is still in the air…

Nature Nocturne

The birds do it, the bees do it, the fishes in the sea do it…

Nature Nocturne is back at The Museum of Nature on Friday night with February’s edition, The Mating Game. This event will have activities for singles, couples and friends including a giant twister game, photo booth, bird courtship song challenge, and speed dating! This event is 19+ and tickets are required. For more details visit their Facebook event.

Love is Proud

Speaking of love, The New Love is Proud Wedding Show and Social is happening this weekend on Saturday from 11am to 4pm at the Mill St. Brew Pub. This LGBTQ+ friendly wedding show features a number of local businesses to source for or service whatever lovely event you’re planning! For additional information and tickets, visit their Facebook page.

RCMP Musical Ride Open House

Looking for something to take the kids to on Saturday? The RCMP invites you to its annual Musical Ride Open House happening at the RCMP Rockcliffe Stables from 10am to 3pm. You’ll be able to meet the horses, Musical Ride participants, demonstrations and more. Admission to this event is technically free, but it is encouraged that you bring a cash donation (or non-perishable food item) for the Ottawa Food Bank. For more details, visit the website.

613Flea

Longing for flea market season to arrive? Well you don’t have to wait any longer! 613Flea is back this weekend taking place at the Aberdeen Pavilion from 10am-4pm on Saturday. This fabulous flea market is free to attend and features over 100 vendors including small-batch foods, handmade crafts, vintage finds and so much more, if you’ve never attended a 613Flea, you really must check it out!