Canada 150 Rink

The Canada 150 celebrations are not over yet! Get your toques on and your skates sharpened because this weekend is the official opening of the first ever skating rink on Parliament Hill. The Canada 150 rink is expected to be open (event and weather permitting) from December 7th 2017 to February 25th, 2018, giving thousands of people the one in a lifetime opportunity to skate on Parliament Hill. Skating is free, but passes are required. You can reserve your passes online, and find more information online at canada150rink.com.

Flavours of the North

With this weekend being the official first weekend of the Canada 150 rink on Parliament Hill, there’s a variety of events including figure skating performances, olympic skating performances and music from two soulful Canadian DJ’s. From 1pm until 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday, Canada 150 Flavours of the North will feature free food sampling from a group of Canadian and Indigenous chefs featuring local food trucks and live cooking demonstrations. Don’t miss out on this exceptionally Canadian weekend on Parliament Hill! View the Canada 150 Skating Day, and Flavours of the North Facebook pages for more details about the events this weekend.

Christmas Lights Across Canada

Sure, we have a hockey rink on Parliament Hill this year, but it wouldn’t be the holiday season without the annual Christmas Lights Across Canada show, happening nightly (weather permitting) on Parliament Hill until January 7th. The show will play on a loop from 5:30pm to 11:30pm, so there is plenty of time for everyone to catch this beautiful display! Feel like going for a walk around town? Check out the official lighting route that will take you on a festive stroll around the heart of the Capital.

Christmas in the ByWard Market

If you’re headed downtown to skate on the Canada 150 rink or view the Christmas lights, why not make a day out of it and head to the historic ByWard Market where you can enjoy a free wagon ride, and listen to the festive songs of Christmas Choirs. Visit their Facebook page for more details.

Originals Christmas Craft Fair

With only 3 weekends left to finish your Christmas shopping, the Originals Christmas Craft Fair might be the last chance you get to pick-up unique Canadian gifts at a large seasonal craft fair! The Originals Christmas Craft Fair is open from December 7 to 17 at the EY Centre. View the list of vendors and plan your visit – Find more details on their website.

Whatever, It’s The Holidays

Can’t get enough holiday treats? Literally though, you’re dairy free, gluten free, completely vegan or all three and you just can’t seem to find enough suitable Christmas sweets? Well, we have the solution for you! Local vegan cafe, Little Jo Berry’s is hosting “Whatever, it’s the holidays” where you will find an unbelievable selection of vegan (and sometimes gluten free) baked goods, sweets, ice cream, cheese and more. Even if you’re not a vegan, this is a local establishment that we highly recommend you visit. Handmade, local treats have never been so kind and delicious. “Our goal is to create one of kind treats and lunches that will captivate our patrons while servicing particular lifestyles and alternative ways of eating.” Visit their Facebook page for more details.