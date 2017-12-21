With Christmas Day falling on a Monday this year, you technically have 1 last weekend before the big day! But that also means a lot of us have an extra long weekend…to spend with our friends, families and loved ones, eating, drinking and laughing our hearts out, taking part in all of the wonderful festivities.

Late Night Holiday Shopping

If you’re not quite done your shopping, Bayshore Shopping Centre has extended hours, staying open until 11pm on Friday the 22nd and again on Saturday the 23rd. Late night shopping extravaganza anyone?

Christmas Eve at Nordik Spa-Nature

If you feel like you and your kids need a wind down between school, work and the jolly chaos of Christmas, spend the morning or afternoon on Christmas Eve relaxing at Nordik Spa-Nature. Their special day “Youth In Relaxation Mode” in geared to introduce youth to relaxation, and what a better time to do so then at the start of the winter holidays? Experience thermotherapy, yoga, and meaningful quiet time with your family. Find admission prices and more information on their Facebook page.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

Don’t feel like winding down? Actually feel like the opposite? Ready for the biggest Christmas party in Ottawa? Check out Ottawa’s Official Ugly Christmas Sweater Party happening on Saturday December 23 at The Bourbon Room. Get tickets in advance and visit the Facebook event here.

Christmas Eve Service at myChurch

Don’t have any plans after 5pm on Christmas Eve? Attend a Christmas Eve Service! Even if you’re not religious, it’s a culturally enriching experience and it only comes once a year! Check out myChurch’s service this year in the historic Horticultural Building at Lansdowne. Check out their website for more info.

Boxing Day

Keep in mind that most shops and services will be closed on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25th) but despite the fact that Boxing Day is a holiday for many, most retail will open up bright and early with extra sales on Tuesday the 26th. If you’d rather not spend your time off shopping, TD Place at Lansdowne is offering free indoor skating on Boxing Day between 11:30am and 2:30pm. View the Facebook event for more details.

Christmas Lights

Can’t get enough Christmas lights? Don’t forget about Upper Canada Village’s Alight At Night, Parliament Hill’s Christmas Lights Across Canada, and Wesley Clover Park’s Magic of Lights.

From all of us at UpFront Ottawa – we wish everyone a very merry Christmas, and a happy and healthy holiday season.