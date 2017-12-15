Only 10 days until Christmas, can you believe it?! With Hanukkah already underway, it’s definitely starting to feel more and more like the holiday season. With the festive lights show and the Canada 150 skating rink on Parliament Hill, along with all of the Christmas Craft Markets, there is definitely something for everyone going on in these last couple of weekends leading up to Christmas.

Vintage Village of Lights

Nestled right here at home, the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum’s seasonal Vintage Village of Lights is on for the last time this year on December 17th. Take a step back in time and experience the charm of the heritage village, with the added festive beauty of Christmas lights. Enjoy caroling, horse drawn wagon rides, hot cocoa and more. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Canada 150 Skating Rink & NHL100

On last weekend’s edition of The Weekend Preview, we mentioned the once in a lifetime Canada 150 Skating rink on Parliament Hill along with the events that went with it. Well this weekend, the Canada 150 rink will be home to the Ottawa Senators Alumni Game on Friday night at 7pm, a few games of sledge hockey with the junior and intermediate Ottawa Senators on Saturday between 4 and 6pm, followed by a live screening party of the NHL100 Classic that evening. Visit the official Canada 150 rink website for more details.

Christmas Performances

Not an outdoorsy kinda person? Simply just too cold? Get in the festive winter spirit by paying a visit to the National Gallery of Canada where there will be a Christmas Concert playing holiday tunes next to their beautiful, majestic Christmas tree. The concert is only on Sunday afternoon, and is included with regular gallery admission. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.

Back by popular demand, the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” returns to the NAC with a performance on Saturday evening at 7:30pm. Perfect timing to catch the wonderful outdoor scene of Christmas Lights Across Canada just down the street before or after the show.

Local Gift Ideas

Still need gifts for some (or all)? There are plenty of Christmas Craft Markets and the like on around the city. Checkout our previous Weekend Preview’s to learn about a few of them, and if you’ve got a passionate #shoplocal supporter who also falls into the foodie category you’ll want to visit the ultimate local preserves pop up happening both this Friday evening and next Friday evening. This pop up shop features kitchen-mates and local brands Top Shelf Preserves, Michael’s Dolce, Snell House Foods, and Naturally Vero. Can’t make it Friday night but would love to meet some local makers and pick-up some delicious gourmet treats for the holidays? Check out Dream Weaver Boutique where they’re hosting Maggie’s Shortbread on Saturday and Top Shelf Preserves on Sunday.

Happy Hanukkah to those of you celebrating! Have a great weekend!