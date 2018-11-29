4 Holiday Gift Ideas You May Not Have Considered

Let’s face it: The holiday season can be maddening for many of us when it comes to buying gifts. Some people on our list are almost impossible to buy for, and we’re checking it twice! That said, almost is the key word here. Today, we have a few gift ideas that could help you cross even more names off your gift list this year. Take a look!

For Zen-Seekers Everywhere: Bath Bombs

Know someone who loves – and I mean, loves – their bath time? For some, it can be a daily ritual that helps them stay calm, cool, and collected. To help them continue their tradition of liquid Zen, consider ordering some handmade, all-natural bath bombs! These super-popular gifts come in all sorts of colours and scents, and many companies who make them also have soaps, face creams, and gift baskets available. Why not give the gift of freshness and healthy skin this holiday season?

For New First-Time Parents: Baby Sleepwear



From snuggly baby sleep bags to ultra-soft pyjamas and blankies, every new parent out there appreciates not being stuck having to buy everything needed for a healthy, happy baby. There are some super-high-quality products out there when it comes to safety-focused, comfortable baby sleepwear at great prices. There are all sorts of sizes and accessories out there as well, giving you plenty to work with to keep your gift-giving under budget while still surprising someone with something really nice.

For the Misunderstood Creative: Noise-Cancelling Headphones

View this post on Instagram It’s time to get real about sound. A post shared by Sennheiser (@sennheiser) on Aug 28, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

Look, we all know that one person who likes to do their own thing and thrives in a creative bubble. Maybe you’re the same way and can relate! Trouble is, sometimes it’s hard to focus on a hobby when there’s so much noise in the world around you. Artist retreats are ridiculously expensive, so why not help a creative buddy out with a pair of noise-cancelling headphones? There are all sorts of high-quality ones out there (we’re partial to the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition, personally) to help them focus on making something awesome.

For the Techie Trying to Quit Smoking: A High-End Vaporizer



Know someone who’s interested in switching to another kind of hobby? A vaporizer is an excellent gift idea, especially since there are so many high-end models and accessories out there. You can often find a ton of reliable add-on products for the same brand on some websites, so if your friend already has a vaporizer, you could always help them out with replacement parts or accessories that are often at a competitive price.

These are just a few of many great gift ideas you could consider, but hopefully, we’ve helped you cross a name or two off your shopping list this festive season. Remember, it’s never about how much you spend – it’s about how much heart you put into it!