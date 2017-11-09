Remembrance Day

With the first official snowfall of the season threatening arrival, and the temperatures consistently in the single digits, the last thing you probably want to do this weekend is go outside. but with Remembrance Day being observed on Saturday November 11th, there’s no better reason to be outside other than visiting the National War Memorial, paying your respects with thousands of other Canadians at the National Remembrance Day Ceremony. For more information and a schedule of events, visit the Canadian Legion’s website.

The Ottawa Pet Expo

Do you have pets? Do you love other people’s pets? Then the Ottawa Pet Expo is for you! This oh-so-lovable event is happening at the EY Centre on Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Admission is $15 for those 12 and over…and it includes your pets! Discover delicious doggy treats, find your new glamorous groomer, a crocheted Christmas cat accessory perhaps? All while supporting a number of local animal rescues. Visit ottawapetexpo.ca for online tickets and more information.

Inside Out Ottawa

Another notable event opening on Friday evening at the National Gallery of Canada is Ottawa’s 11th Inside Out LGBT Film Festival! Featuring the best queer cinema from Canada and around the world, the Ottawa festival showcases thirteen full length productions as well as a collection of short films. Learn more about the festival, the films, view the schedule and purchase tickets online at insideout.ca/ottawafestival.

Christmas Craft Shows

Excited at the idea of snow? Can’t wait to put up your Christmas tree? Or maybe you’ve already put it up? You might be interested in the number of local Christmas craft fairs happening around the city, the two largest of the weekend being:

Marché des fêtes Etsy Outaouais on Saturday from 11am-8pm at La Ferme Moore in Gatineau. Admission is $2 for those over 12 years of age. This event exclusively features local vendors from the Outaouais region who sell on Etsy. We promise you’ll find something unique for everyone on your shopping list!

The Ottawa Christmas Craft and Gift Show at Tudor Hall is on Sunday from 10am-3:30pm where both the admission and parking is free! This Christmas shopping extravaganza feature over 60 talented crafters, artists and vendors.

Sports, of course!

Don’t miss the Ottawa Senators play the Colorado Avalanche back-to-back in Sweden on Friday at 2pm EST and then again on Saturday at 1pm EST!

Show your local pride and support for #RNation by wearing your finest black and red plaid on Sunday when the Ottawa RedBlacks play the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 1pm, kicking off the CFL semi-finals at TD Place here in Ottawa. Even if you don’t have tickets, there will be lots of tailgating action and game viewing going on at Lansdowne!

Just incase the snow and ice do decide to show up this weekend, stay safe on the roads! Have a great weekend Ottawa.