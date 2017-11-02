With the cold weather creeping in (we’re talking single digits and wind chills people!) you might be thinking that you want to cozy up and stay inside this weekend, especially after the whirlwind of Halloween happenings that you participated in last weekend, and again on Tuesday. Well think again! We’ve put together weekend preview loaded with things to see, places to shop and things to do all here in Ottawa this weekend.

Day of The Dead

Does it feel like Halloween shouldn’t be over yet? Didn’t get to enjoy a festive treat or activity this year? Pay a visit to Lansdowne Park on Saturday November 4th where you’ll find the Ottawa-Gatineau Latino Festival’s Day of The Dead Parade and Party inside the Horticultural Building! With free admission, face painting and a performance called “Feast of the Dead” presented by, UNAM-Canada’s Theater Group and Choir – this is going to be an awesome cultural event that the whole family can enjoy.

Mìwàte

If you’re looking for a reason to spend an evening outdoors one last time before the temperatures actually dip below freezing, this weekend is the last time to catch Mìwàte, the illumination of the Chaudière Falls! This event was part of the Ottawa 2017 and Canada 150 celebrations, and is a beautiful tribute to the culture of Indigenous peoples, particularly the Algonquin people whose heritage is invaluable to the area. Take this final opportunity to watch the breathtaking sound and lights show, and learn about the incredible history and future plans for the area. (Check out our feature photo from Ottawa 2017’s Facebook Page!)

Events at the EY Centre

The annual Ottawa Wine and Food Festival reemerges this weekend at the EY Centre where you can sip and taste the delicious creations of local chefs, brewers, bakers and makers from Friday at noon until Sunday at 5pm. View the schedule and purchase tickets here.

Also happening at the EY Centre this weekend is the annual Ottawa Baby Show! If you’ve recently become a parent, are expecting your first bundle of joy, or just feel like you need more baby gear and parenting tips in your life, you should definitely spend some time here. View the list of exhibitors, and check out the schedule of events.

#ShopLocal – Holiday Markets & More

Not feeling a large event this weekend? Love to #shoplocal? Can’t wait to find unique handmade gifts for everyone on your Christmas list? Then there are three fantastic events happening this weekend and we encourage you to get out to all of them:

Cheerfully Made’s locally famous Holiday Market is on all weekend in their own ‘hood at the Almonte Old Town Hall where there will be about 100 different local makers with their uniquely crafted products for sale over the course of the weekend. You really don’t want to miss this. Admission is $2 for those 16 and older, and the parking is free.

Ever wanted to meet with one of these local makers and ask them how they got started? How they do it? Well you can! This Sunday November 5th, is the first event in the new local series “Meet The Maker” at Dream Weaver Boutique in CF Rideau Centre where you can meet with the owner and creator behind Blackett & Co. as well as smell and purchase her thoughtfully blended natural soy candles (they smell amazing, fyi).

If you’re already downtown and you’re like us and up for another local market, check out local favourite Mistletoe & Ivy at the Bronson Centre on Saturday!

Between the three of these, you should be able to check off most people on your holiday shopping list, and feel good about supporting small local businesses too.

Sports

Finally for you non-shoppers and festival-goers, here are two sporting events that you might want to check out this weekend: