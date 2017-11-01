Valecraft Homes Celebrates 35 Years

It may seem like the construction of new housing developments in the Ottawa area only exploded in very recent years, when in fact one of our very own home builders local to Ottawa is celebrating 35 years of business! Valecraft Homes Ltd. was founded in 1982 by local entrepreneur, Jean-Guy Rivard, and is continually building quality homes in some of the most desirable neighbourhoods throughout the Ottawa area.

Undoubtedly a well known business in the Capital Region, Valecraft has always focused on quality over quantity, and has never missed a closing date in their 35 years of business. Beyond the recognizable excellence in their own industry, owner of Valecraft, Mr. Rivard is known for his exceptionally kind heart and generosity throughout the Ottawa community. Notably, Valecraft Homes has donated more than $1.7 million in their time as a business and supports many different charitable organizations including those related to mental health, children’s aid, and cancer research. Employees of Valecraft are often encouraged to participate in charitable or community events including The Ride, and the Dragon Boat Festival, as a small sample.

Remarkably, though not surprising, Mr. Rivard remains very active in the business even at 80 years of age and does not see himself retiring anytime soon. With Valecraft’s mission to build the best homes in the Capital Region, it is obvious that Mr. Rivard’s personal motto of “do what you do best” translates through to his business, continuously exceeding their customer’s expectations, year after year.

Valecraft’s newest projects include Rathwell Landing in the charming suburb of Stittsville, just a short distance away from the Trans-Canada Trail, and local gems like Quitters Coffee. Another recent project of theirs includes the Woodroffe Lofts in Barrhaven – which beautifully and uniquely blends urban condo living in a traditionally suburban family neighbourhood filled with single family homes. Their choice of location and method of land development is unquestionably unique and exceptional.

Responsibly relying on the most modern construction technologies, Valecraft only builds homes that they would provide their own families. With award winning designs and now celebrating 35 years of business, if you’re looking at purchasing a home in the Ottawa area, you can be confident in the quality of craftsmanship, and the experience behind it should you choose a Valecraft Home.

Congratulations on 35 years Valecraft Homes!