Thanksgiving’s over and Halloween isn’t quite here yet…what does that mean? You actually have time to get out there and see Ottawa in all its fall beauty! Let’s take a look at what’s happening in Ottawa this weekend:

Ottawa International Film Festival

The Ottawa International Film Festival (OIFF) takes over Lansdowne Cineplex Cinemas this week. There are limited tickets available, so don’t miss your chance to celebrate the work of filmmakers from Canada, the United States, Iraq, South Korea, Chile, Finland, Norway, and Ethiopia. There will also be conferences on social media and crowd funding, online engagement, community television, and the business of television. Don’t miss the actor’s panel with Melinda Shanker of Degrassi and Miss Conception, either. Visit the OIFF website for more information about scheduling and tickets.

Kevin Hart: What Now?

Kevin Hart has a year to remember. In the last 12 months, the diminutive comedian has hosted Saturday Night Live, starred in the hit comedy Get Hard, and starred on the TV series he co-created, Real Husbands of Hollywood. Now, he brings his hilarious comedy tour to Ottawa as part of a North American jaunt. Tickets are still available for Friday night’s show at Canadian Tire Centre and start at $49.50. Don’t miss out!

Metcalfe Farmers’ Market

This weekend is your last chance to pick up some delicious local produce, crafts, jewellery, and clothing at the Metcalfe Farmer’s Market. Located in the charming village of Metcalfe about 30 minutes from downtown Ottawa, the best and brightest farmers, artisans, bakers, and jewellers in the region gather to offer their wares. Come buy fresh squash and zucchini from Arc Acres; try a new flavour of loose leaf tea courtesy of DiversiTea; pick up new yarn for winter mittens from Elisabeth’s Llama Ranch; or pick up Christmas gifts from Sunsational Soaps & Lotions. These are just some of the great local vendors you can find this weekend at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

Sparks Street Poutine Fest

Poutine Fest takes over Sparks Street a few times a year…is anyone complaining? Friday through Sunday, head downtown for “artery clogging goodness” with trucks from Toronto, Montreal, and of course Ottawa. The event is family-friendly and the trucks and restaurants will be cooking up BBQ, ribs, chicken, pulled pork, hot dogs, plus ethnic food like Caribbean, Thai, and Greek. Even if you aren’t hungry, the great entertainment will keep you satisfied.

Ottawa Senators versus Nashville Predators

At the time of writing, the Ottawa Senators have powered their way to a healthy 3-1 record on the young NHL season, sputtering only in a home loss to the Montreal Canadiens last Saturday night. Following a road game against Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Senators return home to do battle with Pekka Rinne and the Nashville Predators. The Senators put on a show against a struggling Columbus Blue Jackets squad last night, potting seven goals from seven different skaters. Captain Erik Karlsson was the star on the night, notching a career-high four assists to lead the league in that category. The Senators will attempt to continue their high-scoring ways on Saturday evening at Canadian Tire Centre.

Have a fantastic weekend, everyone!