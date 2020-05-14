Shop Local: Local Ottawa Businesses Adapt to New Reality

Today, we want to share with you five Ottawa businesses that went above and beyond to serve their customers in a time when they couldn’t open the doors to their shops.

Did you know that you can receive a virtual dentistry consultation in Ottawa? Or get critically acclaimed skincare products shipped right to your doorstep? Find your new favourite local business and remember to support local. Your impact makes a big difference.

Since 1984, the Ottawa Bagelshop & Deli has been a staple in the city’s community and a must-visit when in the Wellington West area. When we couldn’t walk right in for a freshly baked Montreal-style bagel due to business closures, the shop quickly adapted and created an online storefront. From fresh bagels to deli meats and cheeses, cakes, and even smoked fish and groceries, the Ottawa Bagelshop & Deli ensure you can still get all your cravings satisfied.

As safety remains a priority, the shop has introduced parking lot pick-ups and even contactless next-day delivery. You can also purchase a gift card online to support the shop and redeem it at a future time, or even gift it to a loved one!

Known for its cosmetic procedures designed to make you feel and look your best, the patients of The Ottawa Skin Clinic firsthand experienced missing out on their appointments. To help women and men staying at home maintain their skincare routines, the clinic started offering curbside pick-up of the dermatologist-approved and doctor-recommended SkinCeuticals products, normally found only in-store.

Since there are so many options available, the clinic quickly realized they could help their patients in more than one way. They started offering virtual consultations with the owner, Dr. Michon, MD, CCFP-EM, himself. In this one-on-one, the doctor will ask you about your concerns with skin or pigmentation and suggest products and even treatments you can benefit from.

You can book your treatment in advance to be seen right away when the clinic opens again.

When you think of online services, virtual consultation with a dentist might not come to mind. While you can still access emergency dental services, the clinic is not accepting regular appointments due to safety regulations. And even though you may not get your regular cleaning in when you want to, if you have any questions or concerns, you can request a virtual consultation with a dentist from the clinic!

The appointment will be done through video and you can schedule it for yourself or even for a family member. The dentistry’s founder, Dr. Shahrooz Yazdani, DDS, has been a doctor of dentistry for 22 years and he will answer all your questions himself. We are proud to see a local dentistry be a pioneer in the teledentistry industry.

Our team really miss all of you! We wanted to put a little something together to show you that we're thinking about you… Posted by Yazdani Family Dentistry Kanata on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Mold Busters has been in business for over 15 years and they are known for their expert mold testing, inspection, and mold removal services for residential and commercial homes. With enhanced disinfection requirements pretty much everywhere. Mold Busters saw an opportunity to help businesses with expert disinfection services to the Ottawa and Montreal communities. They quickly adapted their website and added tons of new information about how they can help clean, sanitize, and disinfect your home, restaurant, store, or even embassy. With an online booking system, anyone from a business owner to a child care provider can request a professional disinfection service.

Complete disinfection performed by IICRC-certified experts with over 15 years of experience. Residential & Commercial. Learn more: Posted by Mold Busters – Decontamination Experts on Sunday, March 15, 2020

When you think of pools or hot tubs, you probably think of Purewater Total Home Leisure. For more than 20 years, Purewater has been servicing the Ottawa community, from professional pool openings so you can dive in, and hot tub service and supplies so you can unwind during an unseasonably cold May. When we couldn’t walk in to ask our burning pool questions, the store acted fast and created an online system where you can order your products for contact-free delivery or curbside pickup.

Since it’s pool opening season, Purewater took it a step further and they are now offering contactless pool water sample tests with specific protocols in place and updated their service department information – pool and hot tub repairs remain essential outdoor services.

Dive into our webstore yet? We’ve got all your pool and spa necessities plus games room gear, available to browse… Posted by Purewater Total Home Leisure on Friday, May 8, 2020

It’s truly amazing to see how the community has come together to support local businesses with online directories like Together Apart, and Buy Local initiative from the City of Ottawa. Ottawa is so vibrant and diverse because of our local businesses and we must do everything in our power to preserve them and support them in tough times. It’s wonderful to see these five companies adapting their operations to continue serving their customers and we hope you will support them! Next time you need bagels or new pool equipment, why not shop directly in the community instead of big-box stores?

