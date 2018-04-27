5 Hot Vacation Destinations

While winter has its appeal, like sipping hot chocolate by a fireplace, it only takes one morning commute in freezing temperatures through sleet and driving snow to start fantasizing about warmer climes. The first in our series features great urban American getaways in the sun. Whether you wish to travel with as a couple or to bring the whole family, one of these hot American vacation destinations is sure to suit your interests:

Las Vegas, NV – A scorching desert destination in the summer months, Las Vegas cools to mild winter temperatures around 60° Fahrenheit. So while indoor attractions like clubs, concerts, and casinos remain high priority, the outdoor activities in Las Vegas and its surrounding area become much more appealing. Rent a car for a day and take the family to the majestic engineering feat that is the Hoover Dam, or take a day hike with your partner at scenic Red Rock Canyon. Wind down with dinner at BurGR by Gordon Ramsay at Planet Hollywood, take in the Beatles’ Love at Mirage, or settle in at a slot machine at Caesar’s Palace in opulent and air-conditioned comfort.

Miami, FL – If you like dancing, partying, and live music, there are few better cities in the world than Miami. Party to pulsating electronic music spun world-class DJs at mega-clubs like Mansion, or visit in March during the Ultra Music Festival. Dance the samba at a Latin club in Little Havana. Or, for a more laid-back vibe, the vibrant city is also dotted with jazz clubs.

New Orleans, LA – To truly experience historic and cosmopolitan New Orleans, it’s best to get on foot and take it at your own pace. Walk through expansive and picturesque City Park, visit the above-ground cemeteries, and take a stroll and admire the architecture in the French Quarter. Don’t forget to stop for local delicacies like beignets or a muffuletta sandwich at Central Grocery.

San Diego, CA – Home of SeaWorld and the San Diego Zoo, this is the perfect city for a family vacation. After a couple days of animal adventure, take the kids to the beach for boogie board lessons.

Los Angeles, CA – A bustling metropolis that lies on the Pacific coast, L.A. has something to offer no matter your interests. Surf or sunbathe, take a short drive to Disneyland, enjoy a Lakers or Kings game, go hiking, or visit one of the city’s countless landmarks like the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Take a gorgeous scenic drive through the Hollywood Hills or drive further up the coast or inland to tour exquisite wineries.

