4 Critical Steps Private Investigators Take to Find a Missing Person

Whether a fleeing debtor going under the radar or a wayward loved one, people go missing all the time. Many have turned to private investigators (PI) with years of experience to help track them down, as these trained private investigators employ a range of methods to get to the bottom of things and find them. Today, let’s go over a few techniques the pros use when attempting to find a missing person.

Conducting Interviews

Collecting information from witnesses, friends, coworkers, and loved ones is an essential first step in determining the motive behind the disappearance. These statements may hold the key piece of information that could lead to locating those who are missing, and everything right down to where they last had a meal or were seen is critical information in such cases. Private investigators employ thorough interviewing procedures to leave no stone unturned before moving on to further steps.

Comprehensive Research

When searching for a missing person, a PI can’t just rely on interviewee data to paint the clearest picture. They will also access data such as asset information and medical records. This data is carefully researched and analyzed to get a better understanding of where the missing individual frequented and was last spotted. Other forms of research include social media analysis and monitoring, more critical than ever in today’s always-online age. Often, this leaves a breadcrumb trail that can lead to the missing person in question.

Surveillance

Once a private investigator has a lead that makes sense to investigate with supporting proof, they will then travel to a specific destination to follow up, speak to witnesses and collect further statements. This helps to ensure whether the lead is accurate or not. If it takes the PI to the current location of the missing individual, they will then observe how they behave and make notes as necessary.

Communication and Decision-Making

Ironically, one of the hardest parts is locating someone is actually the process of approaching them once they’ve been found. This is due to the fact that sometimes they could be in a risky situation, appearing confrontational, emotional, scared, or even paranoid. Once they have confirmed the whereabouts of the missing person, the private investigator will then reach out to the client. By being clear, concise and not forgetting to provide relevant information, they can be instructed on what to do next. This is where the decision to call in the appropriate local law enforcement may come into play, but it all depends on the circumstances at hand. Sometimes, it’s safe to retrieve someone without needing to involve them.

These are the four key ways private investigators work with clients to help them locate a missing person. With services such as skip tracing readily available, there are new and effective ways to find people as quickly and accurately as possible. Take advantage of them if you need expert help!