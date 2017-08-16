What to Do in Ottawa: Weekend Preview August 18-20

The days of summer are ticking by, but we still have a couple of weekends to enjoy before it’s back to school and the weather starts to chill. To make the most of these last days of summer, why not get out and see what Ottawa has to offer? Here are some of the top event highlights for the weekend of August 18 to 20:

Ottawa GreekFest

This weekend is your last chance to the enjoy the culture, food, and music of Ottawa’s Greek community at this year’s GreekFest at the Hellenic Meeting & Reception Centre. You can expect a full schedule of entertainment, including performances by the Odyssey Dance Troupe and live music by Alexandros. Want to learn a little more about Greek culture? Why not sign up for senior dance lessons, attend an olive oil tasting and seminar, or tour the church? Hungry for classic Greek food? Come try baklava, loukoumades, tzatziki, spanakopita, souvlaki, and other all-time faves from great vendors. With raffles, kids’ activities, and even a souvenir shop, you’ll want to fit it all in before the weekend ends!

Calabogie Blues & Ribfest

Want to escape from the city for the weekend? Whether you have a cottage nearby or simply want to go for a road trip, you have to check out the Calabogie Blues & Ribfest at a Calabogie Peaks Resort. This year’s performances include Victor Wainwright and the Train, Lyle Odjick and the Northern Stream, Joshua Arden Miller & The Bad-Ass Pappy Johns Blues Band. Big Sugar top the bill on Saturday night. As for the fare, you can get smokin’ hot ribs and chicken from some of the best ribbers on the continent, even if you can’t stay and enjoy the musical delights. Ticket prices vary, see full info here.

Vankleek Hill Fair

It’s time to get a little country! While we’re road tripping, why not make the drive eastward to Vankleek Hill for the annual fair? They’ve got it all – a demolition derby, truck pull, parade, 4-H dairy competitions, and of course a midway with great games and fun for visitors of all ages. Admission price varies by day, but never more than $12 per person, or you can purchase a weekend pass for $25.

Arboretum Festival

The Arboretum Music Festival takes place at Rideau Pines Farm in North Gower, about 25 minutes from downtoen Ottawa. This year’s headliners include Deerhoof, Le1f, Tops, Cadence Weapon, Unblonde, with many other acts on the bill. Hungry? You can dine on fresh farm-picked food, oysters, grub from local vendors, or enjoy refreshments from Beyond the Pale, Buchipop Kombucha Soda, and Top Shelf Craft Distiller. Weekend passes are $75, while day passes range are available for $35 (Friday) and $55 (Saturday). All tickets include free shuttle bus transportation from Beyond the Pale Brewing Company at City Centre, or you can request an optional parking pass.

St-Albert Curd Festival

We continue the driving tour of Eastern Ontario with a trip to St-Albert for the annual Curd Festival. Try your luck at Giant Bingo, get sandy at the beach volleyball tournament, watch chainsaw sculptors turn wood into art, enjoy an ATV stunt show, get refined with a wine and cheese tasting, or take a giant leap on the big air bag. That, plus a whole lot of cheesy goodness. An all-access pass is $50. Passes with concert access vary in price, while daily access to the festival is $8. Kids 7 and under are free!

Have a great weekend!