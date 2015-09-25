Don’t get used to this morning’s chilly weather, because it’s expected to be a beautiful fall weekend on Saturday and Sunday. And we’ve got plenty of great events on the docket, so check out what’s on tap this weekend in Ottawa:

Nature Nocturne

The fourth season of Nature Nocturne kicks off tonight at the Museum of Nature from 8 pm to midnight. Tonight’s theme is Flock Together, and it’s a celebration of music, dance, and classic video games. Local artist Jon Booth and EDM YouTube start Moldover will be on hand to lead the festivities. Tickets for this 19+ event are $25 and include admission and one food ticket. Tickets always sell out, do act fast!

Carp Fair

The tour of Ottawa’s charming small towns continues with the Carp Fair this weekend. The “Best Little Fair in Canada,” celebrating agriculture since 1863, runs this weekend to the west of Ottawa. Rides, games, agricultural shows, contest, rates, kids activities, and live music by Jordan McIntosh & Silver Creek and George Canyon & Blackwell are just some of the great things you can expect to enjoy. Gate admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.

Etsy: Made in Canada

Do you love handmade crafts, fashion, and jewellery? Are you looking for unique Christmas gifts to give to your loved ones this holiday season? Do you want to buy local and support talented artisans and craftmakers from Ottawa? If so, you need to attend Etsy: Made in Canada this weekend at the Bell Sensplex in Kanata. Admission is $5 and supports the Ottawa Inuit Children’s Centre. Check out our featured article on the event for more information!

Savour Fall at Rideau Hall

Rain or shine, come to Rideau Hall on Saturday from 12:30 to 4 pm for a harvest celebration. Join the Right Honourable Governor General David Johnston as you enjoy culinary creations by the Rideau Hall kitchen team, tour the private gardens and greenhouses, explore the residence, sample local delights, and enjoy fun family activities. Savour Fall at Rideau Hall is a free event, so don’t miss it.

Ottawa Senators versus Buffalo Sabres

We get one step closer to the start of the 2015-16 NHL season with Saturday night’s preseason tilt against the visiting Buffalo Sabres. The Senators used four lines of attack to defeat Buffalo 5-2 on Wednesday night, pulling Ottawa to 1-2 in the preseason following a pair of losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a split-squad series on Monday night. Since the game is on home ice at the Canadian Tire Centre, you can expect to see some of the Senators’ biggest names in the lineup, alongside youngsters looking to make an impression on General Manager Bryan Murray and head coach Dave Cameron. Get your tickets now!

Ottawa Food Truck Rally

The third annual Ottawa Food Truck Rally takes place in New Edinburg this Saturday on the site of the former St. Charles Church from 4 to 8 pm. The lineup includes Ad Mare Mobile Seafood, Angry Dragonz, Big D’s Dog House & Poutine Emporium, Dosa, The Carribean Cruiser, the Merry Dairy, and more. Yes, we’re talking Asian fusion, ice cream, grilled cheese, and food truck classics like hot dogs and poutine. Admission is $10 per person, while kids 12 and under are free. Tasting plates are available for $4 to $10 each.

Whiskey Ottawa

For a change of pace, how about dressing up in your best smart casual wear for a classy night at the Canadian War Museum? The second edition of Whiskey Ottawa takes place on Saturday evening. Sample a selection of whiskeys from all around the world, in addition to delectable light snacks like Fig and Goat Cheese filo pave and Applewood Smoked Turkey Tenderloin. General admission tickets are $99, and your ticket covers the entrance fee, all samples, light snacks, and master classes.

