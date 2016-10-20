What to Do in Ottawa: Weekend Preview October 21-23

The weather is expected to cool down this weekend, and that pesky rain just won’t quit. But it certainly sets the mood for a spooky October weekend, doesn’t it? Here’s a look at some of the highlights of Ottawa events this weekend:

National Women’s Show

Come to the EY Centre by the airport for the fall edition of the National Women’s Show in Ottawa on Saturday and Sunday. This year’s show has six different themes: fashion, beauty/wellness, travel/adventure, world of taste, business/career, and house/home/design. There will performances, speakers, cooking demonstrations, and even a Magic Male Revue of steamy dancing. Special guests include Y&R‘s Don Diamont, medium Marc Jade, and fashion designer Kristie Lance. Great vendors from Ottawa and across Canada will have products and services on display. Admission is $12 at the door. Bring a friend and save $5!

Halloween Hoedown

It’s time to get your country on! Head down to the Osgoode Community Centre, just south of Ottawa, and enjoy a day of country fun on Saturday at the Halloween Hoedown. It all starts off with the Junior Hoedown, a family-friendly event with a haunted house, bouncy castle, face painting, wagon rides, BBQ, Halloween games and so much more. Then the festivities kick into high gear with the 19+ licensed concert and dance. Local country artist Rory Gardiner will open for Arnprior’s River Town Saints, up for nomination for a 2016 Canadian Country Music Award. Get a family pass to the Junior Hoedown for $10 ($15 with admission to haunted house) or $30 for single admission to the concert. All proceeds from the event are going toward construction of a new play structure at the Osgoode Public School.

Haunted Walks

Dive right into the spooky Halloween spirit by participating in a ghost walk. In addition to the regular haunted walks of Ottawa, there are a couple of special features this year. First there’s Stranger Tales; A Haunted Walk City Adventure, both a haunted walk and an creepy, interactive solving experience. Then there’s We Ain’t Afraid of No Ghosts: A Haunted Walk Kid’s Adventure for ghostbusters ages 8-12. Full of family fun and just the right amount of spooky. Ticket prices and dates vary, visit the site for nor information.

Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The 3-1-0 Ottawa Senators play host to the undefeated Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night, in their final home game before departing on a western Canadian roadtrip. The Senators offense has been firing on all cylinders, racking up 17 goals in just 4 games, but the defense is still shaky. Ottawa will have to shut down Stamkos et al. while trying to solve former Sens netminder Ben Bishop.

Have a great weekend, everyone!