Everything You Need To Know About Starting A Business – Urban Mop

Welcome to the final installment of “Everything You Need To Know About Starting A Business”! As you’ve probably figured out by now, building your business takes courage and fortitude. Planning is an important part of any good start-up, but it can be difficult to manage when things go awry. Leslie Tam & Derek Chiu, Directors of Urban Mop are here with their insights on how to make it as entrepreneurs.

What was the reasoning behind starting your small business?

We grew up in Ottawa having a cleaning lady that visited our place once a month. While I never really appreciated it until recently, it truly gave our family more freedom to enjoy time together. Cleaning and maid services have been around for decades, but our goal was to try to leverage technology and convenience to bring this feeling to all individuals and families.

What were some of the major challenges of starting your business, and how were you able to navigate them?

As with anything big in life, we planned endlessly. We tried to perfect it prior to launch, thinking and anticipating all use cases, but we realized that it was simply impossible to do so. We had a business plan, an approach for launch and we simply stuck with it. We grew as individuals and as a team as our cleaning business scaled. In addition, as with a lot of businesses and companies, one of the major challenges we faced was building and establishing a strong core of employees that embraces our company values and culture.

Is there a specific quote that motivates you as a small business owner?

“Success is best when it’s shared”. We are nothing without our great team and are constantly reminded that we should celebrate both the small and big wins together.

Do you have any insight you’d like to share with anyone thinking of starting a business?

Just do it. Of course, there is some planning required, however, sometimes the best way to start is just to dive in and go right into the deep end.

