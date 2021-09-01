Everything You Need To Know About Starting A Business – DirectNet

Welcome back to our series on everything you need to know about starting a business! If you’re thinking about becoming an entrepreneur, you may be having trouble getting a running start. We’ve consulted experts who have grown successful businesses in Canada and asked them to share their insights. Here’s what Rob Stix, CEO of DirectNet, had to say about his own experience starting a business.

What was the reasoning behind starting your small business?

When I started my business in 2010, this was the start of the advancements in the Internet and communication industry. With our 50 years of combined experience, our team saw the potential in really harnessing these advancements and focused on delivering next-generation communications technologies to Canadian resellers and partners at an industry-leading value point.

What were some of the major challenges of starting your business, and how were you able to navigate them?

At the time, the Internet and communications were not as integrated into culture as it is now. Therefore, many people were either confused about what was accessible to them or were hesitant to switch to Internet-based solutions, as this technology was still very new, so this was a big challenge. Another one of our challenges was finding employees who had the qualifications to help build out our services and contribute to our continuous growth. Technology is always continuously changing, so it’s important to find individuals who are willing to adapt their skills and knowledge to the current industry standards to provide our customers with the best service on the market.

Is there a specific quote that motivates you as a small business owner?

A great quote that I love as an entrepreneur is from Bill Gates, who said, “It’s fine to celebrate success, but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.” As business leaders, the most valuable thing is to learn from our unsuccessful moments in order to improve. Regardless of who you are, no one will have a perfect business, but what makes it successful is how you approach issues and your attitude towards the future.

Do you have any insight you’d like to share with anyone thinking of starting a business?

Be willing to endure a lot of responsibility. As the head and leader of the business, you are ultimately responsible for everything regarding the company. If you don’t think you would be able to handle the pressure and the responsibility, I would advise against starting a business at the moment until you are prepared to face the repercussions that go along with being a leader.

If you’re interested in learning more about Ottawa’s local businesses and techs, Upfront Ottawa has all the latest information. We’ll keep you up to date with local news, events, and opportunities in the city. It’s a perfect way to get to know your city and the people in it.