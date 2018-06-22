Calling All Gamers in Ottawa: Here Are Some Must-Play Titles!

Gamers in Ottawa, are you looking to add another awesome experience to your library? The Electronic Entertainment Expo (commonly referred to as E3) just wrapped up in Los Angeles, revealing some incredible new video games headed our way in the near (and not-near-enough) future. No matter which of the current-generation systems you own, there’s literally something for everyone. Let’s take a look at some must-play games of this console generation, as well as a peek at what’s to come in 2018 and 2019!

God of War (PS4)

It doesn’t matter whether or not you own a PS4 slim model, PS4 Pro or even a 4K HDR TV… God of War is a freaking masterpiece regardless. Following the adventures of Sony’s iconic god-slayer Kratos as he struggles with age, the past and the future in the form of his son while they cope with the death of a wife and mother, it’s a powerful story to say the least. Combined with some of the most satisfying gameplay and impeccable visual details (seriously, how is this not a PlayStation 5 game in disguise?), God of War is a must-own in any PS4 gamer’s library. Like all new games for the console, it looks and plays best on a 4K TV combined with the PS4 Pro system, but you’re not going to regret bringing this title home regardless of your setup.

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch)

If you’re on the fence about buying a Nintendo Switch, don’t be. It’s going to deliver the most unique and satisfying gaming experience that brings people together without dumbing-down on what makes a game so fun in the first place. Super Mario Odyssey is a must-own for anyone regardless of age or gaming experience – even a newcomer to video games can pick up a controller and really get into the colourful worlds Nintendo has brought to life on their innovative hybrid console. Join Mario and his new sidekick – a spirit-possessed hat capable of taking control of various enemies and more – as they travel the world. Visit over a dozen kingdoms to save the princess once again, but with plenty of twists and surprises along the way! From sprawling vistas of sand dunes and pyramids to the bustling and ever-vertical New Donk City, there’s such brilliant variety and life in Super Mario Odyssey. Long-time fans of the series will love the many, many nostalgic throwback moments – right down to 2D platforming segments with 8-bit graphics and sound.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Xbox, PlayStation, PC)

Yes, this title is old – well over a decade, in fact – but it still tugs at the heart and gives such a feeling of nostalgic joy that we couldn’t leave it off this list. Oblivion is the predecessor to the more famous Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, true (that installment has been talked about to death), but this entry has such charm and grace to it that it’s pretty much a shame to miss out even today. In fact, some fans of the series prefer this fourth entry and feel that the next installment simplified the gameplay mechanics too much. One of the finest roleplaying games ever made, Oblivion places you in a living, active world rich with European-inspired medieval environments and a very special style. It’s difficult to describe, but once you pick up a controller and play it – regardless of whether on the original PC, Xbox 360 and PS3 release or newer – you have a hard time forgetting the world Bethesda Softworks has so lovingly created. Be prepared to sink hundreds of hours or more into this quest-stuffed extravaganza, and before long you’ll see why it’s still one of the most acclaimed titles out there. Oblivion is also available on Xbox One with backwards compatibility support.

Horizon: Zero Dawn (PS4)

Robot. Dinosaurs.

Got your attention? Horizon: Zero Dawn does an amazing job at that, the whole way through. Developed by Guerilla Games – the company known for shooters such as the Killzone series – this sleek and gorgeous roleplaying action game takes players into a unique sci-fi world where technology and the past confront one another in unique ways. It’s a masterpiece of storytelling and plenty of fun to sink your teeth into, especially when considering the PS4 Pro-boosted 4K graphics and performance that already look stunning on a standard HDTV.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4, Xbox, PC)

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular and hugely successful games of this generation – a tradition that Rockstar Games is pretty much guaranteed to outdo itself in every time a new entry in the series hits the shelves. A sprawling, vivid and richly-detailed fictionalization of Los Angeles is free for you to explore and/or torment, from the arid desert communities to the roaring waterfalls of the countryside and into the heart of the metropolis itself. The GTA series is all about freedom of choice: Hijack cars all day, go golfing, embark on missions to unlock a boatload of features and new toys to play with, and so very much more. If you’re looking for one of the most action-packed and content-filled games of this generation, Grand Theft Auto V should be at the top of your list if not close to it.

Death Stranding (PS4, Release TBA)

Hideo Kojima’s cinematic sci-fi epic, Death Stranding, stars a motion-captured Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, Lindsay Wagner and even Guillermo Del Toro – and surely that’s just the beginning. This is one of the most eye-poppingly brilliant and mind-bendingly twisted games ever made. No one even knows anything about the plot after several trailers and shots of gameplay footage have been released over several years. What we have seen, however, is deeply engrossing and basically forces you to stop and stare with your mouth agape. Using the Decima engine powering Horizon: Zero Dawn, this disturbing and one-of-a-kind game doesn’t have a release date yet… but we sure do hope it comes out soon.

Tomorrow would be great, actually.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Release TBA)

This is the game that stole the show at E3 2018, with many game journalists leaving the demo room with their jaws open claiming it will blow people’s minds and leave expectations shattered. The latest from CD Projekt Red, the studio behind the ground-breaking The Witcher series, this is essentially Grand Theft Auto meets Blade Runner and Ghost in the Shell. It’s a first-person RPG where players immerse themselves in a futuristic cyberpunk society complete with androids, cybernetic enhancements, robot pets, and slick-looking cars that look like the grandchildren of Kitt from Knight Rider. To much dismay, Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t have a release date, but an incredible experience is pretty much a given when considering the track record of the studio developing it.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo Switch, Release TBA)

Finally, the latest entry in the beloved Super Smash Bros. series is on the way! Ultimate features every single fighter from the entire series history – everyone is here! From Solid Snake to Cloud, Wario, and even the monstrous Ridley from the Metroid series (a new addition that’s driving long-time fans wild), the roster tops out at 65-plus characters. Combined with remastered stages, items, and fighting techniques, it’s sure to be the biggest smash of all – literally!

There are many other great games available and coming out for this console generation, and there’s no way we could list them all! From action to fighting, RPG and platforming entries, there’s really something for everyone. So, let’s put the debate on which console is best aside and simply appreciate the awesome experiences out there! Sometimes it’s great to sit back, controller in-hand, and detox from the world around you with a brand-new adventure.