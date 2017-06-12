Summer 2017 Blockbuster Film Preview

The season of much-anticipated summer blockbuster films is well and truly upon us, and before long there will be more entertaining choices out there than you can shake a fistful of popcorn at. Here are our picks of some of the most exciting summer 2017 blockbusters with the highest potential to be excellent films.

Cars 3 (Opening June 16)

Both the young and young-at-heart will once again flock to see Lightning McQueen giving it all he’s got, and rightly so. The latest chapter in the beloved Cars series is certain to be a blistering, comical, and charming experience with a moving story that is sure to capture the hearts of Disney fans everywhere. Telling the story of McQueen’s fall from grace and return to the spotlight, Cars 3 is likely going to be the most personal and inspiring film in the series so far.

Dunkirk (Opening July 21)

A powerful wartime drama detailing the evacuation of allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada, and France during one of World War II’s most intense battles, Dunkirk aims to weave a heart-wrenching tale of tragedy and survival by telling a true story that has been forgotten by so many. Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Tom Hardy, filmgoers will surely experience an evocative tale of humanity riddled with exhilarating action.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (Opening July 21)

Visionary director Luc Besson returns with a sci-fi epic many are comparing to cult classic The Fifth Element, one of his most famous films. Based on a hugely successful comic book series that inspired a generation of filmmakers, writers, and artists around the world, Valerian is an expansive and richly detailed epic centered on a group of special operatives protecting a vast 28th century metropolis — and the universe itself — from annihilation by a dark menace. The most expensive film ever made in France with a budget equivalent to $210 million USD, the latest project from the visionary director behind masterpieces such as Léon: The Professional is set to wow audiences and inspire generations unfamiliar with its legendary source material.

IT (Opening September 8)

Appropriately 27 years in the making (a fun fact for aficionados of Stephen King’s source novel), IT serves as the dramatic conclusion to the summer blockbuster season. Directed by Andrés Muschietti and utilizing a script that has been through development hell and countless revisions to precisely capture King’s novel’s terror and atmosphere, this long-awaited film adaptation of the horror classic is set to scare you silly. Filmed in idyllic Port Hope, Ontario, as well as various other Canadian locations, Canadians share a special connection with this highly anticipated release. Telling the horrifying story of a group of outcast children tortured and hunted by a demonic shape shifter taking the form of a bloodthirsty clown, this R-rated adaptation of IT stars Stranger Things’s Finn Wolfhard, Jason Lieberher, and the wonderful Bill Skarsgård as the iconic Pennywise the clown. This is one that you won’t want to miss, as each trailer and sneak peek released has excited passionate and vocal fans of the source material the world over.

Order those SCENE cards and plan for plenty of Tuesday discounted movie nights, for this summer is set to serve up a bevy of exciting, varied, and entertaining blockbuster films in all kinds of genres. See you at the show!