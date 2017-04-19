Lunch Time in the Business District

For those who work in the downtown business district, you will see a commonality amongst one another: everyone wants to be outside. Now that the weather is nice, the streets are suddenly flooding with people and restaurants are jam packed at lunch time. No matter if you are a lawyer, a banker, an accountant or a store merchant, everyone needs to eat and Ottawa has some fantastic restaurants to offer; especially in the business district. Here are five amazing lunch locations that everyone in the downtown area absolutely needs to experience.

Som Tum Thai

Located at 260 Nepean St. at the corner of Nepean and Kent street, Som Tum Thai is an excellent place to experience authentic Thai food. The service is always excellent and the food is prepared fresh and fast! Perfect for those who want a break from the office but can’t afford to stay out all afternoon. The restaurant is able to accommodate larger reservations as well as walk ins off the street. Daily specials mean that the menu is ever changing and can appeal to all Thai pallets. A must go for all Thai food lovers!

Green Rebel

Green Rebel prides itself on being a healthy fast food restaurant that provides excellent quality soups, salads and sandwiches without compromising on the taste. With locations 340 Albert Street, 99 Bank Street and now located in the food court in the Rideau Centre there is sure to be a location near you. Once you try one of their salads you will not want to dine anywhere else. All of their selections give you the easy “grab and go” option for lunch so you can eat outside, or if you must go back to your desk and at least enjoy a healthy lunch. Give yourself the fuel to get through your day with a fresh and affordable lunch from Green Rebel.

Greek Souvlaki Shack

For many years now the Greek Souvlaki Shack has been serving downtown Ottawa with some of the best Greek food around. They are centrally located at 258 Bank Street and provide dine in or take out. With unbeatable prices and exceptional quality with their food it’s no wonder that the Greek Souvlaki Shack is one of Ottawa’s favourite dining locations. The dining experience can be whatever you need it to be. It can be a fast lunch so you can get back to the grind of your day, or it can be the perfect location to catch up with an old friend over a delicious plate of greek food.

Burgers and Fries Forever

A new lunchtime favourite in downtown Ottawa is Burgers and Fries Forever! With two locations to serve you, one at 329 Bank Street and the other in the Market at 278 Dalhousie Street, this burger joint is spreading its downtown reach. Amazing sauces and homemade burgers are what set this place apart from your regular burger shop. We assure you that once you try a BFF burger, you will be hooked!

Downtown Ottawa is a fantastic place to grab a delicious lunch. It seems every corner you turn provides you with another exceptional dining experience just waiting for you to walk in. So go ahead Ottawa! Get out and enjoy the nice weather and find yourself a new favourite lunch spot.