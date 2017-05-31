If you are a parent or a caregiver looking for something fun and educational to do with your children, the Children’s Museum is the perfect choice. The Children’s Museum is situated in the Canadian Museum of History which is located in Gatineau right next to the Alexandria Bridge.

The Children’s Museum is unique in that it is it’s own space within a large building. It’s not simply an exhibit, but a designated area that is 100% geared towards the development and education of young children’s minds. This is achieved through a trip around the world! Inside the Children’s Museum you will experience a piece of culture from a variety of different locations around the world. Children are given passports at the entrance and encouraged to visit each country located within and to stamp their passports at the designated locations. This really gives the children a sense of travel and accomplishment.

Another great thing about the Children’s Museum is that it’s great for all ages. For the younger toddlers some of the finer details may not be appreciated, such as the educational activities and instructional videos. But rest assured that your tiny tots are learning and absorbing everything in their surroundings. Allowing a toddler to roam around, touch different items, view different scenes they may not see at home and experience how the world looks through another culture’s eyes will all resonate in their minds. They may not experience the excitement of finding a checkpoint for their passport to be stamped, but they will be constantly learning as they travel through the world within the Children’s Museum. With arts and crafts offered daily and a theater where the children literally run the stage, the arts are a predominant force within this museum.

Initially opened in 1989, the Children’s Museum has undergone some serious transformations. Adhering to the demand from the public at that time the museum realized that a larger and more involved facility was necessary. The museum that you visit now has been redone and expanded upon within the Canadian Museum of History on multiple occasions to accommodate additional space necessary to house the many exhibits for children and likely will continue to grow in the future. At present the Children’s Museum hosts over 500,000 guests per year.

Annual family passes are available which provide unlimited access to the Children’s Museum, for frequent visitors this is the most financially friendly option. Between parking, admission and food the trip can become expensive pretty quickly. However you are able to bring your own food and parking is discounted for museum members.

A fantastic way to spend a rainy day or an educational place to host a birthday party, the Children’s Museum allows for fun and education to go hand in hand. Teach your children about the arts and culture from countries such as Pakistani, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, and more!