President Trump announces his nominee for Ambassador to Canada

Yesterday evening President Trump announced his intention to nominate Kelly Knight Craft as U.S. Ambassador to Canada with the following statement:

Kelly Knight Craft of Kentucky to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Canada. Ms. Kelly Craft heads Kelly G. Knight LLC, a business advisory firm based in Lexington. She also currently serves on the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. In 2007, Ms. Craft was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as a United States Delegate to the United Nations. Ms. Craft has served in key roles for major organizations, including on the board of directors of the Salvation Army and the Center for Rural Development, a nonprofit dedicated to economic progress in rural Kentucky. She is a co-founder of the Craft Academy for Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University. She earned a B.A. from the University of Kentucky.

The CABC was quoted discussing Ms. Knight Craft in this Canadian Press article regarding the announcement.

Kevin Murray-Mourne is a former Trade Commissioner for Space, Aerospace, Defence and Security with the Department of External Affairs and International Trade Canada. He is a Veteran of Her Majesty's Armed forces. He attended the Canadian Centre for Management Development, the Canadian Foreign Affairs Institute and is a Graduate of the American Management Associations Management Program.

