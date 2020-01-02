Our Best of 2019

A new year, a new decade and a wealth of new possibilities! The UpFront Ottawa team is thrilled that 2020 is well and truly here, even if we’re feeling old and still remember the days of transparent electronic gadgets, VHS tapes and fluorescent-coloured everything. We’re looking forward to another year of creating great new content for you to enjoy! Today, we’ve decided to look back on various aspects of 2019 that stood out to us. That’s right, it’s time for our annual “best of” post!

It’s a whopper this year: We have seven categories for this go-around! They’re as follows:

Best Movie of 2019

Best Song of 2019

Best TV Show of 2019

Best Thing in Ottawa of 2019

Best Thing You Discovered in 2019

Best Ottawa-Area Restaurant of 2019

Best Moment of 2019

Without further ado, let’s dig into it! Here’s what interested our team over the past year.

Best Movie of 2019

Amanda M: Toy Story 4.

Corey R: Parasite. Bong Joon-ho created a captivating, powerful piece of storytelling that immerses viewers in a struggle between two families from completely different worlds. Enough shocking twists to suggest that your mind harbours an inner contortionist. Every frame of cinematography is a treat. Oh, and yeah, Joker is freaking excellent.

Malin W: Joker.

Hardi V: John Wick, Chapter 3: Parabellum. “If you want peace, prepare for war.” – This is what parabellum means and it’s put in focus in the beginning of this great film. It’s amazing to watch Keanu Reeves portray master assassin John Wick!

Mrinmayi S: Joker.

Sonya G: The Irishmen.

Connor N: Went to the Rideau Centre’s food court and just watched life unfold.

Marlee S: Joker. Joaquin Phoenix’s take on the role of the Joker was incredibly well done. Witness the downfall of the character, which leads to ultimate destruction and the point of insanity. This, paired with a brave look into the impact society has on us, has made for an incredibly edgy and thought-provoking movie.

Brandon T: Joker.

Alexa R: Joker.

Best Song of 2019

Amanda M: “Highwomen,” The Highwomen.

Corey R: “Death Stranding,” CHVRCHES.

Connor N: “Shine a Little Light,” The Black Keys.

Alexa R: Pretty sure I’ve given the same answer for the last three years (Billy Joel). Still stand by my choice of “Vienna” by Billy Joel but to mix it up a little bit, I’m going to say “Bellyache” by Billie Eilish. My reason for choosing this is because I’m not usually a fan of this type of music but actually enjoy Billie Eilish songs.

Mrinmayi S: “Venice B***h,” Lana Del Rey. 😀

Malin W: “Hot,” Young Thug ft. Gunna.

Hardi V: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X. I found it perfect for those long drives.

Marlee S: “Lo/Hi,” The Black Keys.

Brandon T: “Love Me,” Felix Cartal ft. Lights.

Sonya G: “Mother’s Daughter,” Miley Cyrus.

Best TV Show of 2019

Alexa R: Chernobyl.

Hardi V: The Mandalorian. This is a nostalgia trip for Star Wars fans. Plus, baby Yoda and bounty hunting!

Marlee S: Chernobyl.

Amanda M: Euphoria.

Corey R: The Morning Show. One line to sum it all up: Steve Carrell rage quits and relentlessly bludgeons a TV with a fireplace poker, screaming all the way. A non-stop ride and a must-watch.

Malin W: Kim’s Convenience.

Mrinmayi S: The Office… always and forever!

Connor N: Peaky Blinders, Season 5.

Brandon T: Russian Doll.

Sonya G: I know people liked Euphoria and The Mandalorian in terms of new ones but I haven’t seen either, but I still think Mad Men is the best show!

Best Thing in Ottawa of 2019

Amanda M: Getting to know Little Italy.

Corey R: Great walking areas for man and beagle all through Rockcliffe/New Edinburgh/Green Island, complete with some awesome outdoor writing spots.

Connor N: Not having to use the LRT.

Malin W: LRT (funny, I know).

Mrinmayi S: Canada Day Celebrations.

Hardi V: Being an artist, it’s a treat to be able to see some beautiful and meaningful murals in downtown Ottawa. I’ve taken pictures of almost 20-25 murals and am still exploring.

Brandon T: Bluesfest!

Sonya G: The LRT. Bwahahaha!

Best Thing Discovered in 2019

Amanda M: Brandi Carlisle.

Corey R: Cuba. The real Cuba. This place is incredibly safe, very much alive and textured, the locals inviting you in without expecting anything in return and making you feel like family. Every step we took told a different story, and the longer I’m away from cheap cigars, street parties and those wonderful locals, the more it hurts. Also, Airbnb is the way to go, especially if you want amazing food and to make real memories in authentic Cuba.

Malin W: Smashroom Ottawa.

Alexa R: At the good old age of 26, I discovered that I actually like pickles.

Marlee S: Honey, a small boutique located in Toronto. All their pieces are unique and chic!

Connor N: Amazon Prime (late, I know).

Mrinmayi S: Poutine, poutine and more poutine!

Brandon T: Plants. I grew an avocado tree and got a monstera plant.

Sonya G: The Holistic Psychologist on Instagram.

Best Ottawa-Area Restaurant of 2019

Amanda M: Ahora.

Corey R: Mandarin, out in Orleans. As soon as you cross the indoor bridge over their well-kept coy pond, the atmosphere and mouth-watering food on offer will blow your mind. Another pick: Chips & Dairy on Bank – don’t be fooled by the name into thinking this won’t be your newest addiction.

Malin We: El Camino.

Alexa R: Ahora.

Marlee S: Perkins, for awesome breakfast!

Mrinmayi S: Datsun on Elgin Street.

Connor N: House of Georgie.

Hardi V: Allo Mon Coco (Billings Bridge Shopping Centre). It’s always “yes!” for this place! I like to go there for a quality breakfast with fresh fruits and amazing coffee.

Brandon T: Sansotei Ramen.

Sonya G: Lexington in Westboro.

Best Moment of 2019

Amanda M: Getting engaged! Plus, being nominated for a huge award at work and travelling to New York City to learn and celebrate with fellow digital marketing professionals.

Corey R: Making serious progress on my debut novel manuscript. 2020 is going to be one tremendously exciting year.

Malin W: Google Premier Partner Awards.

Connor N: Somehow, people took a picture of a black hole.

Mrinmayi S: A lot of firsts including joining the seoplus+ family, the Tulip Festival, Canada Day celebrations, experiencing the LRT, and discovering all the amazing parks nearby (especially Major’s Hill and Stanley).

Brandon T: Personal transformations.

Sonya G: The fireworks competition was pretty cool.

Marlee S: Seeing two of my best friends getting married!

Phew, that’s a long list! We’ve clearly been busy this past year when it comes to brushing up on great films (there seems to be a Joker trend, not that we’re complaining), enjoying great eats and spending time with great company in fun new spots around the city. What are your favourite moments of 2019? Sound off in the comments below – we’d love to hear from you!