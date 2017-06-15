5 Superfoods for a Super You

We all know that it’s important to eat healthy, but there are ways to supercharge your diet with various foods that work overtime to boost your immune system and overall health. Here are some powerful “superfoods” that are sure to provide you with countless nutritional benefits.

Goji Berries

In need of vitamin C? Don’t just reach for the same old orange juice. Instead, seek out goji berries. Utilized by Chinese herbalists for centuries in treating poor circulation and visual ailments, these antioxidant-rich little red berries are becoming increasingly common in supermarkets. If you happen to have an Asian grocer or market nearby, you’ll have a better chance of finding them.

Seaweed

People flock to sushi for not only creative uses of seafood, but also for refreshing meals with exceptional nutritional value. Seaweed — nori, in particular — is commonly used as a nutritional way to keep sushi rolls tightly bound together, but this nautical veggie is absolutely stuffed with important minerals including iron, potassium, zinc, iodine, bone-friendly calcium, and magnesium. Seaweed is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help to mitigate sudden heart attack and stroke risk.

Chia Seeds

Not limited in function to growing wacky hairdos on pottery pets, these little seeds pack plenty of nutritional punch. Native to Mexico, chia seeds are full of omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, and much-needed fibre. Boasting a nutty flavour and great taste that isn’t overly intrusive, they are ideal for mixture with oatmeal, smoothies, cereals, salads, or stir-fries. Just be sure to only use chia seeds intended for eating, and leave those chia “pet” seeds alone.

Hemp Seeds

Ridiculously high in protein and containing amino acids to encourage growth and muscle recovery, hemp seeds are infinitely beneficial towards better health. They feature a desirable ratio of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as magnesium and potassium, making these little seeds perfect for any healthy diet. Mild in taste, they can easily be mixed into salads, pesto, or soups.

Kefir

Think of kefir as the middle ground between Greek yogourt and skim milk in terms of consistency, but the leader in nutritional value. Made from fermented milk and boasting a slightly sour taste (unless if flavoured), this drink packs a massive amount of probiotics that encourage good digestive health through a boosted immune system. Widely available in refrigerated aisles everywhere, there’s no reason to not introduce a little kefir into your diet.

Eating healthy is all well and good, but realizing the exceptional nutritional benefits of “superfoods” and implementing them into your diet will make for easy positive nutritional gains. Indulge in these delicious and highly beneficial workhorse foods, and achieve a stronger immune system and better overall health.