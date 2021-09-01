Everything You Need To Know About Starting A Business – Repair and Run

Welcome to another installment of “Everything You Need To Know About Starting A Business.” When you read about entrepreneurs who have been so successful in starting businesses, you may feel like you’re missing something. The truth is, even if you’ve been succeeded once, starting a new business will always be difficult. Take it from Ken Campbell, CEO of Repair and Run, who is also a Founding Partner of Mobile Klinik.

What was the reasoning behind starting your small business?

We started Repair and Run in order to answer the need for a professional bike, e-bike, and e-scooter repair. We wanted to do for bike service what we had done for mobile phones with our Mobile Klinik business that has become the largest chain in Canadian smartphone repair… to provide quick and reliable, quality service with a trusted, branded experience.

What were some of the major challenges of starting your business, and how were you able to navigate them?

We are still getting started but we benefit from the learnings of our partners in France. Repair and Run started in France over 5 years ago and has learned many things along the way. Challenges in Canada are different – the seasons, for example – but starting any business during the pandemic is not straightforward. We benefited from having an experienced partner in Remy Dunoyer. Remy started Repair and Run in France. His experience and expertise have been key to our start-up in Canada.

Is there a specific quote that motivates you as a small business owner?

“When you are going through hell, keep going,” by Winston Churchill. Start-ups are never easy. There are always challenges. You have to quickly adapt and keep pushing.

Do you have any insight you’d like to share with anyone thinking of starting a business?

Preparation and planning are key. Start with an end game. Understand where you want to take the business and when you will leave it. Expect to take more time and more effort.

