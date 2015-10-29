Before we say anything else, don’t forget to set your clocks back this weekend (Sunday, November 1st, 1 AM). You know what that means – an hour of extra sleep, which you’ll definitely need after wild Halloween festivities the night before! Now, on to the good stuff: what’s happening this weekend in Ottawa:

Haunting Season/Fright Fest at Saunders Farm

Visiting Saunders Farm in October is a yearly tradition for many families in the Ottawa area, and you don’t want to miss out. Bring the kids during the day for plenty of spooky yet tame fun: mazes, Witch Mountain slide, Ag-Arcade, puppet shows, play structures, jumping pillows, and of course the Haunted Hayride. Come back at night to visit the Barn of Terror, The Shambles, the Graveyard, Camp Slaughter, and a spine-tingling Haunted Hayride. Day tickets are $20 per person (kids 2 and under are free) while night activities are $35 each.

Halloween At Rideau Hall

Rideau Hall will be transformed into a fairy tale castle on Halloween night from 5 pm to 8 pm. Come to the Visitor Centre for a family-friendly journey: “make your way through the castle and out of the woods before midnight, but beware of the Wicked Witch and the Big Bad Wolf.” Staff will be handing out treats to visitors of all ages, so don’t miss out! Admission is free and street parking is available.

Incident at the Bunker: A Zombie Adventure

Satisfy your craving for the undead satisfied at the Diefenbunker on Saturday. Carp’s labyrinthine Cold War Museum hosts this interactive adventure, with storytelling, interactive challenges, and a whole bunch of spook. The adventure not recommended for children under 12, but for teens and adults it’s a great experience. If you can’t make it on Halloween night, don’t fret – a final tour will run on Sunday, November 1st. Admission is $19.75 for adults, $17.75 for students, and $15.75 for youth, plus tax. A limited number of tickets are still available, so act fast!

A Barnyard Halloween

Before you go out trick or treating, have a full day of fun thanks to A Barnyard Halloween at the Canadian Agriculture and Food Museum. make ghoulishly delicious Halloween treats, create a spooky craft, and play fun Halloween games like the bone dig game. Kids are invited to decorate a pumpkin, make a Dia de los Muertos mask, and of course show off your best costume. Visit Dr. Franken-Stein’s Create Lab…what creepy farm creatures has she been creating? All activities (except for wagon rides) are included free with museum admission. Admission is $26 for the whole family, or $10/adult, $7/child, children under 3 are free.

Ottawa Wine and Food Festival

Head down to the Shaw Centre in downtown Ottawa for three days of taste-filled enjoyment: the 30th annual Ottawa Wine and Food Festival. Celebrate the finer things in life, discover a new favourite wine or beer, get hosting tips for the holiday season, or watch a demonstration by beloved Canadian pastry chef Anna Olson. Taste, learn, ,savour, and enjoy. Ticket prices vary based on day, time, and event, so visit the tickets page to learn more. 19+ only.

Have a safe and happy Halloween, everyone!