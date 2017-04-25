Business Profile: Hear Fine

Established in 2013, Hear Fine is Ottawa’s highest rated hearing clinic. Offering a dynamic range of hearing-related services and treatments, Hear Fine strives to assist visitors with the utmost compassion and understanding. Through specialized testing, analysis, and examinations, the goal is to offer the most comprehensive and thorough audiology services in the Ottawa area.

Mission

Hear Fine’s mission is for everyone to communicate with confidence. To accomplish this, Hear Fine listens attentively to his clients, and all products and solutions are tailored to the individual’s specific needs. By doing so Hear Fine will help you source the best product, based on the style you want (ie. invisible, behind-the-ear, etc.) and the functionality you want (ie. Bluetooth, rechargeable batteries, connecting to the internet, automatic or manual, etc.).

Hear Fine’s Role in Society

Owner and chief audiologist Neil Fine, inspired by his personal and family struggles with hearing-related issues, is a highly reputable member of Ottawa’s audiology community. Stemming from 68 years of family experience in giving back to the area through various services and businesses, he continues this respectable tradition through his established practice. Neil is registered within the province of Ontario with the College of Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists (CASLPO) and nationally with Speech-Language & Audiology Canada (SAC).

“I grew up seeing family members affected by hearing-related issues throughout my life. This fuelled my desire to attempt to provide a solution for anyone in need of hearing-related treatments or consultations,” Fine says. “Many don’t realize the wide impact of hearing loss, which can lead to depression, loneliness, and barriers in communication between loved ones. Nobody deserves to suffer through such things.”

Utilizing state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, the Hear Fine conducts in-depth testing of patient hearing capabilities. This data is then consulted to assist in deciding the best way to benefit a patient’s hearing welfare.

“I’ve always had a passion for delivering courteous, professional services which anyone who is in need of our help deserves,” Fine says. “We always do everything in our power to make our visitors comfortable and feel at home.”

Services

Free hearing tests, including case history, eardrum motility, otoscopy, hearing acuity, speech comprehension, and wax removal

Hearing aid prescriptions, fittings and consultations

In-home hearing tests for patients with mobility issues

Custom ear plugs

Product shipping

