RBC Ottawa Bluesfest 2017 Spotlight

It’s that time of year again, and with it arrives a reinvigorated sense of excitement and crackling energy. Ottawa’s annual RBC Bluesfest is one of North America’s most respected and popular outdoor music festivals, and it’s never been easier to see why when looking at the talent heading to town this year.

The Line-Up

This year is all about celebrating, fitting given that Bluesfest is being held around the peak of Ottawa’s Canada 150 celebrations. As a result, the team has pulled out all the stops, securing some of the most impressive, talented, and popular names in show business. After years of begging and pleading by festival attendees, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers are finally included in the line-up as a major headliner, and they’re sure to draw record crowds as a result. Another definite crowd-pleaser sure to ignite Bluesfest’s energetic demeanour is U.K powerhouse rock/electro outfit Muse, who recently released their latest single “Dig Down” and plan to unleash several other bombastic tracks upon the world over the coming months.

Long-time favourites Sam Roberts Band, Melissa Etheridge, Matt Andersen, Jimmy Bowskill and Carlos Del Junco as well as July Talk round out a group of gifted alternative and rock-oriented acts that continually present a surge of infectious energy, and a healthy combination of country and rap performers such as Gord Bamford, Toby Keith, and 50 Cent. Hugely popular acts such as P!nk are also scheduled to perform, making for an excitingly diverse mix of genres and talents. The line-up has been meticulously organized to allow for a vibrant and diverse selection of artists and bands to perform each day, giving attendees an incredible experience spanning multiple genres.

Tickets

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest is offering a bang for your buck in the form of variously priced festival passes. Day passes are readily available for anywhere between $50.00 and $80.00, depending on the day in question. Multi-day passes and the popular “Pick 3 Packages” are also making a return, as well as full festival wristbands that provide the most value for your money. Adult full festival non-transferrable wristbands are currently priced at $249.00 plus HST, and those for youth are available for $169.00 plus HST.

With a history of featuring incredible artists and bands such as Blondie, Björk, Crystal Castles, Jann Arden, Journey, Childish Gambino and countless others, the line-up, scheduling, and ticket pricing for this years RBC Ottawa Bluesfest offers true value and dynamic range, even more so than for previous iterations of this long-beloved celebration of music. The festival runs from July 6-16 this year, and you’ll be hard-pressed to not find something that excites you.