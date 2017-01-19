Qualicare Offers up to 25 Hours Free Homecare Services to Those in Need

Qualicare Family Homecare is pleased to launch its Give-Back Program. As part of the Give-Back Program, Qualicare offers up to 25 hours of free homecare PSW services or attendant care services to one qualified candidate per month. Give-Back services value at over $750 and offer in-need candidates the care they require but would otherwise not be able to afford.

“With a rapidly growing aging population, proper care for the elderly is an imminent concern for communities across Canada. Due to various day-to-day restraints, many families are unable to provide proper care for their loved ones,” said Eddie Chu, Owner of Qualicare Family Homecare. “The Give-Back Program was established as a way to provide the necessary care to those truly in-need in our community.”

The submission and recommendation of candidates is open to the public, including healthcare professionals and family members. All information submitted is kept completely confidential, with the option of using a pseudonym for anonymity. Candidates are reviewed on a monthly basis by a third-party selection panel comprised of members from Ottawa’s health care community, considering factors such as income, available resources, and the severity of health care and assistance needs.

“Every aspect of Qualicare Family Homecare’s work and mission is focused on the importance of proper health management and care for the elderly,” said Eddie Chu. “The needs of this population continue to push us to provide the best care possible for you and your loved ones.”

Candidate submissions are reviewed by the 15th of each month. Submissions received past the deadline will be reviewed the following month. Final candidate selection takes place at the end of each month and the referral sources will be informed by return email without candidate name disclosure. To recommend a candidate that could benefit from the Give-Back Program, fill out the submissions form or call the office at 613-366-2899.

