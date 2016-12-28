There’s no investment quite as big as real estate. Shelling out thousands of dollars into a single purchase can cause anyone to develop a meticulous personality, and this is exactly why property sellers are becoming much more aggressive and competitive in order to make their homes stand out in the market. But what exactly can you do to make sure that your property catches not only the attention, but also the hearts of potential buyers? Find out how to make your home stand out with these simple tips, tricks, and techniques.

Keep It Clean

Imagine walking into a home for sale only to find filth, grime, and dirt in every nook and cranny. The problem with a dirty property is that buyers have a much more difficult time trying to see it as something they want to live in. As a seller, it’s your job to make sure your buyers see the beauty in your sale, and giving it a well-deserved scrub down might just work wonders in the aesthetic department.

Clutter Free

It’s one thing to keep your property spotless, and another thing to keep it free from clutter. Sure, your floors might be clean enough to eat off of, but when there’s too much stuff in the space, buyers might not even get to see the floor. Keeping your property free from unnecessary clutter helps to provide a clean slate for property hunters to imagine all of their stuff in, making your sale much more appealing.

Take Advantage of Your Best Features

If you think your bay windows are to die for, if you think your kitchen is worthy of a magazine feature, if the bathroom looks like something straight out of an editorial, why not make the most of them? Highlight the property’s best features by using the right décor, lighting, and fixtures to capture your prospects’ attention.

Curb Appeal

No one wants to walk into a house that doesn’t look appealing from the outside. Curb appeal is one of the most important parts of staging a home as this is what will cause buyers to want to look inside. A fresh coat of paint, a few garden plants, and even a thorough hose down can be enough to make your home stand apart from others on the block. If you have an older home that has lacked the proper maintenance over the years, you should consider Ottawa window repair or replacement and/or investing in a new front door. These investments have a significant ROI and can really make or break a potential buyer’s decision.

Think of a Gimmick

A gimmick is a special device or plan used to draw in potential buyers and create sales. Your gimmick doesn’t have to be too fancy or elaborate, as something as simple as a welcome beverage or a thank you giveaway is more than enough to leave a lasting impression in the minds of prospects.