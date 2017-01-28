Local Business Profile: Trendz by Design

Newly established in 2016, Trendz By Design was created to take custom clothing and printed novelty items to the next level. Not satisfied with just printing generic images on products, Trendz By Design offers fully customized designs from start to finish. Specializing in dye sublimation printing, vinyl printing, and graphics design, Trendz By Design makes the wildest ideas into a reality. Printed products include t-shirts and apparel, phone cases, mugs, shot glasses, mouse pads, car and wall stickers and much more. ‎

‎

As a unique printing process offered at Tendz By Design, dye sublimation printing uses full colour artwork on polyester and polymer-coated substrates. This process is excellent for apparel and novelty items as the end result is a permanent, high resolution, full colour print. Since the dyes are infused into the substrate at the molecular level, rather than applied topically (such as screen printing and direct to garment) the prints will not crack, fade or peel under normal conditions. Colours are brilliant and the finished product is photo quality. Vinyl printing is also available in a multitude of colours and designs.

‎

Behind the scenes, Trendz By Design has a graphic designer handling all aspects of your custom printing from conception to final product. Skilled in 3D design, animation and photo-editing there’s virtually nothing that can’t be designed and printed. The Trendz By Design management takes pride in all the work done, and stands behind every item sold to ensure complete satisfaction, going the extra mile to make sure your design is exactly how you want it when you need it. ‎

‎

Offering professional service, top quality printing and an ever-evolving selection of trending graphics, as well as the ability to add your own personal touch to any items in the collection, Trendz By Design is your one-stop shop for printing and graphics design for that distinct, personalized custom look for every occasion.