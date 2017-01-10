Local Business Profile: Greta Leeming Studio of Dance

When Ottawa thinks of dance, the first association to come to mind is Greta Leeming Studio of Dance. With roots in Ottawa for over 55 years, Greta Leeming Studio of Dance has produced many successful dancers that have gone on to travel the world and brighten it with the art of dance.

Greta Leeming offers dance classes for many different genres. You can learn Jazz, Tap or Ballet, or Lyrical/Contemporary and even hip-hop. There is a style of dance available for everyone at Greta Leeming. Whether you are looking to nurture an existing passion for dance or to trigger a love for a new style, Greta Leeming has you covered.

Great Leeming also offers specialized Dance Camp training courses at different times throughout the year. The next upcoming session is over March Break. There are sessions available for the novice dancer all the way up to advanced. The benefit of attending a dance camp is the intensive training you will receive in back to back sessions. This will help perfect different dance styles.

Professional dance teachers from all over Canada and the United States are proud to call Greta Leeming Studio of Dance their home. With such a wide variety of amazing teachers you can ensure that your child, or even you as an adult, are always receiving top quality instruction which will result in the best retention of the teachings.

Dance is meant to be fun, and at Greta Leeming that is exactly how it is portrayed. Some styles of dance are more structured than others. For instance, ballet classes are more strict in certain ways than hip-hop due to the nature of the dance. But dancing in any genre is made beautiful and simply brought to life in the studios of Greta Leeming.

All ages are welcome to join a dance class as well as all experience levels. Don’t be shy to tap into your passion for dancing alone in your kitchen after everyone has gone to bed. At Greta Leeming it is about enjoying and feeling the dance, not always about putting the perfect performance on at the end of the session. Many of the novice dancers at the end of their first round of classes say that their confidence levels have increased and their love for dance has skyrocketed. Don’t let inexperience bar you from doing what you love.

With so much to offer it’s no wonder Greta Leeming Studio of Dance is a leading force in Ottawa’s dance industry. Stop by the studio and experience what all the excitement is about for yourself!