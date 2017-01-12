Importance of Keeping an Active Body and Mind

Young, old or somewhere in the middle, exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle! As our bodies age, getting the right amount of activity for the day can be more difficult to achieve. Many seniors may want to have more exercise in their life but find it difficult to make safe provisions in order to do so. Not only do we need to exercise our bodies, but we need to exercise our minds! The notion of “use it or lose it” is applicable to both body and mind, so encouragement needs to be provided to seniors in order to keep them in tip top working order.

Concerns arise when seniors don’t do well when left on their own. It’s not always possible to have a family come over and go for a walk or sit and do a puzzle with their loved ones. In times when you can’t be there for your loved ones it’s important to ensure that someone is.

Support for Elderly or Aging Family Members

Home care in Ottawa is easy to obtain and can mean the world of difference for your aging loved ones. By having a caregiver regularly visit the seniors in your life you can provide them with the ability to get out for a daily walk. Having a sturdy arm to support them can give them the confidence otherwise lacking out of fear of falling or fear of getting lost and unable to make their way home. Someone to guide them on their way is the peace of mind needed to get the exercise all bodies crave. Even if the weather is not agreeable, there are many indoor places where a caregiver can accompany a senior such as a shopping mall or even long hallways in apartment buildings. Whatever it takes to get the blood flowing and your heart pumping!

Exercise the Mind and the Body

There is also the need to exercise your brain, which becomes more challenging with age. Having someone from a home care team come to your loved one’s house and initiate a puzzle or board game will give the opportunity for some cognitive exercise. Seniors, just as young children, can get lost in the monotony of television. Having the stimulation of a board game or a puzzle is important for maintaining a sharp mind and holding focus.

Our aging loved ones are important to us all. And since it’s not always possible for us to be there for them around the clock, the best we can do is provide them with a loving home caregiver. By having someone visit to keep aging minds and bodies active we can ensure our loved ones are with us for many years to come.