The Importance of Being Earnest: F35 Thumbs Down, Showdown, Countdown, Decision

This week the Ministers of DEFENCE, PROCUREMENT, INNOVATION, SCIENCE, and TECHNOLOGY stood in the House of Commons to affirm their parts in the cabinet-cobbled CF-18 Super Hornet “interim fleet” acquisition. The Ministers of Global Affairs and Transport, a Quebec lieutenant, were no doubt wrapped in their own thoughts.

Nonetheless, they’re all mired in the weasel words of a political problem and sit in solidarity with the Prime Minister’s branding, exaggerated election promises to hold an open competition and at the same time exclude an obvious competitor, a problem of their own making.

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology wished the Speaker happy birthday, some burst into song. Seemingly a timely diversion under questioning from the opposition. He, no doubt, is in “the return on investment” cross hairs.

He proclaimed support for Canadian Aerospace Industry and high-paying jobs. BOMBARDIER, tier suppliers, market potential and highly competitive global prospects in IRAN, for example, and CF-18 maintenance contracts are all Rubik’s cubes of different political colours amidst the TRUMP realignments yet to be unveiled.

U.S. small business set asides and access issues are always challenging under the defence production sharing arrangement, not withstanding Canada/Boeing civil aviation leveraged investments in this case. Aircraft overhaul and maintenance are contractually competitive and a political distribution challenge within Canada’s defence industrial base, depending on opportunity swings and who gets the high-tier brass ring or the investments to wear it.

In short, things have changed substantially since the days of the Prime Minister’s mandate letter in which the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology was instructed to fix the procurement system for the CF-18 replacement program, now moved downstream or at least till after the defence and Trump review, or even the next election and the mitigation of red ink budgets.

We all know that the House of Commons is a serious institution; it is also a chamber of drama, and a place for Members of Parliament to publicly show and stage the good work they are doing on behalf of their constituents and the people of Canada. Sometimes events and acts occur that befuddle, are laden with puffery and ambiguity undermining “authenticity” and “earnestness.”

Perhaps the Oscar Wilde play The Importance of being Earnest, a trivial comedy for serious people first performed in 1895, is a fitting reference to describe the “directed” acquisition of an “interim fleet” of CF-18 Super Hornet fighter jets to bridge a “capability gap,” described as Canada’s’ inability to “simultaneously” meet our NORAD and NATO commitments…

All the while, the defence policy review is still under “review” and the current government has decided to enter DISCUSSIONS with the U.S. supplier in the months ahead.

The question sometimes is what does this mean to the public; or is it merely a matter of trying to influence, capture public perception, displays of showmanship, and/or just overacting to grab attention even to the extent of “high fives” “crossing the floor,” “thumbs down on consular matters,” or overt gestures all in the name of repealing and relabeling the work of previous governments and at the same time claiming their inaction.

As for value for taxpayers’ money, the mandate of the Minister of Procurement and Government Services, the pitch was to get the best equipment for our Canadian Armed Forces. The F35 will be part of a subsequent “open competition and Canada will still continue with its substantial investments in the program,” thus kicking a five-year final jet selection decision well beyond the Government’s current mandate and the promise of a TRANSPARENT OPEN COMPETITION.

The Defence Minister characterized the procurement of the pre-announced “interim fleet of Hornets as an ‘investment.’” It would seem an incongruent term in the context of plugging a capability gap or even what a return on investment means, given sole sourcing before such discussions have commenced. More poignant was the $3.9 billion previously stripped from the defence 2016 budget.

It leaves very little room to for the current government to blame the previous government of botching the F35 procurement or criticize the Canadian investments they made to participate in the development program, now a state-of-the-art production aircraft with industrial benefits for Canada.

As for earnestness, a former senior Liberal Cabinet Minister in response to my question about his very ambitious targets for increasing the number of Canadian small business exports, he replied very candidly, as a member of cabinet “if I don’t do it someone else in cabinet will do it.” The cabinet was changed shortly afterwards.

On the face of it and in fairness, the current Minister of Defence has stated new measures for the existing CF-18s, expanded training and recruiting, as well as enhanced maintenance and operational measures in answer to the “CAPABILITY GAP,” whatever “that” is now or for the 5th generation future.

The appearance of cabinet solidarity on a political promise is bewildering given that “EARNEST” means showing feeling and serious intention.

It seems there is plenty of feeling but little serious intention, beyond a seat on the U.N. Security Council, GLOBAL BRANDING ENGAGEMENTS, PAY TO PLAY, and a plethora of documented broken election promises. Perhaps instead of process for process sake we are due for some openness and transparency on subsidies as well as investment returns…but that is evidently commercially and politically confidential.

Such displays of corporate cohesiveness have often resulted in cabinet changes when it comes to defence and capital equipment. Our Prime Minister is pledged to REAL CHANGE.

Competing concept cars, infrastructure, and information highways investments look out! The use of robotics helped us in space and gained Canada reputation there, however, the promised CF-18 replacement program is hardly out of the box or off the ground. That is a CREDIBILITY GAP.

Update: November 30th 2016.

Liberals Changed the fighter requirement-General. Lee Berthiaume Canadian Press: November 28th 2016 refers:

Liberals recently changed the number of fighter requirements-the Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force Commander informed the Senate Defence Committee. The commander also said that he was not privy to the decisions behind the Policy Change.

The policy change was made subsequent to the withdrawal of CF 18’s from Iraq and to the Commander of the Air Force’s earlier testimony in April 2016 that he was comfortable with the Air Force’s current fleet of CF18s. The decision to consider the acquisition of 18 Super Hornets is the change in fighter inventory requirements.

According to the Defence Minister, the policy change was an “interim solution” to the Air Force’s “Capability Gap-until a competition could be held for the CF18 replacement.]-[The Liberals were not comfortable with the current level of risk because Canada was not capable of meeting requirements for NATO missions, to defend North America NORAD and have them available at the same time or on a moment’s notice.

The Minister reaffirmed this requirement for an interim solution in the House of Commons today-29th November 2016.

The Capability GAP and the Operational-Risk Gap seemingly provide the rationale for a “directed” procurement under the Defence Production Act.

Liberals Loiter on purchase of Super Hornets-David Pugliese-National Post in the Ottawa Citizen, November 30th 2016 (emphasis mine)

Saijan and Chief of Defence Staff General John Vance have raised the spectre of the military not having enough planes to deal with a terrorist attack […] Saijan said in the Commons that the GOVERNMENT “will not risk manage this gap” In response to a question from the Ottawa Citizen, Public Service and Procurement Canada {PSPC} could not say when it expects the Super Hornets to arrive nor when it will begin negotiations PSPC in consultation with the Department of National Defence and Innovation, Science and Economic Development will eventually “ENGAGE with the US GOVERNMENT and SUPER HORNET manufacturer BOEING. After DISCUSSIONS PSPC will draft a letter of request to the U.S Government which will provide the Americans with a list of Canada’s “Capability requirements”. After a contract is signed it will take two to three years before the jets are delivered, industry sources said. Conservative Defence critic James Bezan said the LIBERALS fabricated the “CAPABILITY GAP” to justify the purchase of the Super Hornets […] The Super Hornet purchase will allow the Liberals to DELAY a competition to acquire NEW FIGHTER JETS the conservatives have said

Editorial Note: Canada’s DEFENCE POLICY REVIEW is expected to be revealed in Spring 2017. Seemingly, the GOVERNMENT will be risk managing this operational gap until the SUPER HORNETS are delivered two to three or more years hence.

Opinion-Ottawa Citizen December 6th 2016.

How the Liberals are messing up defence spending: Cost, Liability and Time Tables are big issues. Alana Williams, former Assistant Deputy Minister of Materiel at the Department of National Defence. (emphasis mine)

The Governments Strategy to replace Canada’s CF-18s is reflective of a government that either has no comprehension of how to conduct the business of Defence Procurement or understands the business all too well-but has put- POLITICAL EXPEDIENCY ahead of the BEST INTERESTS OF THE MILITARY. There are three fundamental problems with the decision to SOLE SOURCE for 18 Interim SUPER HORNETS….Capability GAP or Not- an open, fair and transparent competition can be concluded in a year…. The interim solution is illegal, the Government is wrong when it claims that an urgent need allows it to bypass competition….Finally a problem with acquiring the Super Hornets is the INCREMENTAL COST of such an option. The Capital Budget of the Department of National DEFENCE is stretched to its limit-To impose upon it an EXTRA BURDEN OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS is UNCONSCIONABLE and UNNECESSARY.

Kevin Murray-Mourne is a former Trade Commissioner for Space, Aerospace, Defence and Security with the Department of External Affairs and International Trade Canada. He is a Veteran of Her Majesty’s Armed forces. He attended the Canadian Centre for Management Development, the Canadian Foreign Affairs Institute and is a Graduate of the American Management Associations Management Program.

