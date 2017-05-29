A Great Guide to Home-Grown Tomatoes

If you like fresh, organic, and juicy tomatoes but are tired of spending a fortune on them, why not plant some of your own? Producing home-grown toxin-free vegetables can do marvels for your physical health, not to mention the money you will save in the process. Here are a few useful tips on how to kick-start your very own tomato garden here in Ottawa.

Basic Essentials

First and foremost, you will need soil to plant the tomato seeds in. One of the best soils for tomatoes is a type called Loamy soil, with an acidic pH (0-7pH) level. If you are planting in a garden, make sure to pick a sunny spot for your tomatoes, as they will need at least six hours of sun exposure on a daily basis.

If you are planting them in a pot, you will have to remember to move them around in order for them to receive a sufficient amount of sunlight. Tomatoes fall into the group of exotic vegetables, which means they will also need a lot of moisture, i.e. watering. You can also grow them indoors using grow lights or in a greenhouse.

A step-by-step planting process

If you are planning on planting tomatoes in your garden, the best time to do it would be in the spring months of April, May or early June. One of the things you will have to pay extra attention to is choosing a spot that receives a lot of sun, and planting in soil that can drain. Another secret to growing red, juicy tomatoes is a plastic cover, which you can place on the soil a few weeks before your decide to plant. This way, the plastic will retain heat from the ground, which will be highly beneficial for the seeds.

The seeds should be placed about two feet apart, and watered regularly. Extra watering may be required in their early days (the first week and a half). If the seedlings receive enough sun and water, you should be expecting 6 to 8-inch yields in a matter of weeks.

When to expect ripe crop?

The appearance of the first crops depends on the tomato type. Each brand of tomatoes has their own biological clock that dictates when they’ll produce. A type called Fourth of July, for instance, produces its first crops in as soon as 49 days. Another type called Brandywine, on the other hand, takes twice as much time to reach maturity, which means you might have to wait up to 100 days.

Tomatoes are one of the healthiest, most refreshing vegetables that go well with any main dish. They are easy to maintain and can be a great addition to your edible garden.