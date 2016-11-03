If you are prone to unsatisfying, restless sleep, and aches and pains in the morning, your mattress could be the culprit. Our bodies are much more sensitive to our surroundings then we sometimes recognize, and having the wrong mattress can affect our sleep and in turn affect the productivity of our day. The key to a successful day every day is a great sleep the night before.

Generally, there are three ways to categorize a mattress; Firm, Medium or Soft. There are different specs for each firmness level depending on the brand, but firm, medium or soft is your starting point.

5 things to consider when shopping for a new mattress:

Your weight and the weight of your sleeping partner

The amount of weight your mattress is to support is a huge contributing factor to mattress shopping. An average-size person is between 120-230lbs. The general rule is the higher one’s weight, the firmer the mattress requirements. This is intuitive to the idea that lighter people require less support for their body while sleeping. People who weigh over 230 lbs will generally always require a firmer mattress. People who weigh under 120 lbs will more likely be comfortable in a soft mattress.

What is your main sleeping position?

Depending on what position you lay your body to rest for the night, this will influence the firmness required by your mattress. It is recommended that if you are a stomach sleeper you should go with a mattress that is medium or firm, whereas if you are a side sleeper or a back sleeper you may be steered towards a softer or medium mattress.

Price

Although it seems a shame to put a price on your comfort, you will need to consider what you can afford. Softer mattresses tend to be a bit more expensive due to the additional padded material and firm mattresses often end up being the most affordable.

Maintenance

Mattress maintenance is not something that is often thought about, but it is an important part in ensuring the longevity of your mattress. Rotating your mattress is a good practice to get into, and soft mattresses tend to require more frequent rotations in order to avoid body impressions.

Adaptability

It’s better to buy a mattress that is too firm as opposed to one that is too soft. It is simple to purchase mattress pads that can add a softer feel to a mattress than it is to firm a mattress up.

When shopping for a new mattress, take your time to try out different mattresses and consult mattress experts on the perfect firmness and fit for your body and needs. You’d be surprised at how much a new mattress can improve your sleep – and your life!