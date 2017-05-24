Business Profile: AMBICO Ltd.

Ottawa is home to some of Canada’s largest, most innovative companies, making headlines all over the world. AMBICO Ltd. is among this group of international leaders born and bred in the Canadian capital.

Ottawa Doors and Door Frames

Founded in 1955, AMBICO has a long history of success in the Ottawa area. AMBICO was founded with a commitment to quality and dedicated customer service, values that continue to guide the company to this day. Working with various institutions and businesses, AMBICO provides high-quality doors and door frames for every application.

Commercial Manufacturing

Over time, AMBICO has begun to immerse itself in the commercial, high-performance windows and doors space. Founded as a distributor and installer of overhead doors, AMBICO’s product line and service offering has evolved with the marketplace. AMBICO is now a dominant player throughout Ontario, nationally across Canada, and internationally across the globe, providing leading edge, laboratory tested, specialized doors, frames and windows. AMBICO’s products have been featured in a variety of high-profile establishments, including government facilities, corporate facilities, educational facilities, casinos and hotels, laboratories, and more.

“Over recent years, we have had the pleasure of working on a variety of very interesting projects, both locally and across the globe,” Jack Shinder, President, AMBICO. “In Ottawa, we were recently involved in creating custom pieces for the iconic Sir John A. Macdonald building. This project required high-performance solutions while also maintaining the distinct heritage architecture and the aesthetics of the structure. This was a challenge our team happily accepted and we couldn’t be more pleased to have been involved with a project like this in our hometown.”

AMBICO’s products are designed for both style and function, with a dedication to delivering the utmost in quality on every project. AMBICO puts a large focus on research and development, pushing the industry standard for performance and aesthetics.

“We are always looking to push the barrier and provide architects with new, more effective ways of achieving their goals. Whether that is designed a lighter-weight door that performs the same as the heavier model, or finding ways to improve the performance of a window or door while maintaining a beautiful aesthetic; no challenge is too great for our team,” said Shinder.

Learn more about AMBICO’s commercial high-performance, doors, windows and frames.