7 Reasons You Need to Go to an Ottawa Champions Game

With the Sens exciting playoff run a distant memory, Ottawa sports fans hungry for excitement look no further…. baseball started in Ottawa last week!

If you’re not a big baseball fan, read on. Baseball is more than a sport – baseball is about summer, community, history and family!

Here are 7 reasons why you need to get out to a game!

1. Bye Bye Winter

We just experienced one of the coldest winters of all time. Ottawa deserves a great summer and nothing says summer like a hot dog and a cold one at the ball park. The RCGT Park where the Champions play offers toasted hot dog buns and ice cold local craft beer.

2. A Winning Team

It’s early in the season yes, but who cares! The Champions are unbeaten in three home games. President David Gourlay said in a recent interview with Nick Bachusky, of ‘Lunch Out Loud’ Ottawa that they are committed to winning. They signed a ten-year lease and millions have been invested to make sure this is done right.

3. Major League Talent in Ottawa

The Can-Am league has several former major league players and top prospects who will eventually play in the majors. The Champions current roster includes players from the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers.

4. RCGT is the Place to Be

The home opener drew close to 4,000 fans and with the success and buzz around the team, we are sure to see numbers rise!

5. Affordable Family Fun

No offence to my Sens, but expensive tickets and beer keeps a lot of families and fans away. General admission tickets for the Champions are $12 and children under 5 are free. They also offer 2 local craft beers (Kichesippi and Clocktower) and the cost is $5.25. They also have a great format that is lots of fun for the whole family – look for Memo.

6. Great local food

Kichesippi Beer and Gabriel’s Pizza (enough said!)

7. Their Manager is a Legend!

Hal Lanier managed Nolan Ryan! He played for the Yankees and as a coach, he won a World Series in 1982! This legendary Major League player and manager adds some very interesting history to this team. The hiring of Hal is another example of how the Ottawa Champions are committed to long-term success.

They’re called the Champions because they already have the support of several “champions” across the city – like the City of Ottawa who they signed a ten-year lease with and Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton who signed a multi-year naming rights deal giving the park its current name. Also, several prominent members of the local business community have bought season tickets to show their support.

I hope you get out and enjoy the summer with Ottawa’s new team! Go Champions!! You can check out the team’s schedule and order ticket online.

I would love to hear other reasons to get out to RCGT park and watch the Champions this summer – if I missed any reasons to visit the park, please comment below.

Title image courtesy of ottawachampions.com