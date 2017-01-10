5 Easy Ways to Update Your Fixer-Upper

Buying a new house is an exciting time, especially for first time home buyers. The search for the perfect place to call home seems like it may have taken forever but when moving day finally arrives there are few things in life more exciting! In today’s real estate market it is more challenging for first time home buyers to obtain a mortgage, so there may be a need to buy a house that is a bit of a fixer-upper. In order to make a slightly run down house into your dream home you need to be willing to do certain upgrades yourself in order to achieve the final product of a house you desire. Even if you are not a handy person by nature there are excellent handyman services in Ottawa. Here are 5 easy ways that you can update your fixer-upper of a house with the help of a handyman service.

Backsplash in the Kitchen/Bathroom

If you view a house that has a less than visually appealing kitchen, don’t let that discourage you. Assuming everything is in good working order, a simple application of a backsplash will brighten up the kitchen and give it a new modern feeling. Backsplashes are easier to clean than a plain kitchen wall so the inevitable messes that will be caused in a kitchen can be cleaned up with little effort.

Light Fixtures

Many old houses are outfitted with ancient looking light fixtures, which really brings down the look of a room. Putting in new light fixtures gives a room a new sense of purpose. Having ample light is the key to having an inviting home.

Fresh Coat of Paint

Looking at a house you need to look beyond the colours on the walls. Paint is perhaps the easiest part of a house to change. Don’t be discouraged by yellowing and peeling paint, a fresh coat of paint will wash away any appearance of aging and leave you with a fresh new look.

New Deck

Curb appeal does a lot for the value of your home, and having a new deck is an excellent way to spruce up the outside of your house. Having a new deck also ensures that you and your family can enjoy your outdoor space safely as many older houses can have rotting and deteriorating wood present in existing decks.

Hardwood Flooring

A living space can be transformed with new hardwood floors. If your new home has rundown and creaky hardwood floors consider the possibility that new hardwood can be installed very easily. New hardwood makes for that extra wow factor when you enter a room!

If you can look past the cosmetic deficiencies of a house the possibilities are endless for upgrades. Don’t get discouraged in thinking there is no way you can tackle these projects yourself, hire a handyman service to get you into the house you want.